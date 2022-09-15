Week 2 of the 2022 NFL schedule begins with a clash between AFC West rivals as the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Kansas City leads the all-time series with a 65-57-1 record, but the teams have split the last two season series, each posting a pair of victories on the road. The Chargers opened the season against another divisional foe, defeating Las Vegas at home, while the Chiefs rolled to a decisive 44-21 victory at Arizona.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a four-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Chargers, and just locked in its Thursday Night Football picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Chargers spread: Kansas City -4

Chiefs vs. Chargers over/under: 54 points

Chiefs vs. Chargers money line: Kansas City -210, Los Angeles +175

KC: Chiefs are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven home games

LAC: Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last six contests following a straight-up win

Chiefs vs. Chargers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Chiefs can cover

Los Angeles had no answers for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in Week 15 last year and suffered a 34-28 overtime loss at home as a result. The 32-year-old had 10 catches for a career-high 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns, a seven-yarder with 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter that helped tie the game and a 34-yarder in overtime. Kelce has hauled in 77 passes for 878 yards and four TDs in 15 career meetings with the Chargers.

Kelce also was a big factor in Kansas City's season-opening win against the Cardinals, recording team-highs of eight catches, one for a score, and 121 receiving yards. It was the 30th career 100-yard performance of his career, leaving him one behind Tony Gonzalez for second-most in NFL history by a tight end and two away from tying Rob Gronkowski for the all-time lead at the position. Patrick Mahomes, who threw at least five TD passes for the sixth time in his career last week, owns a 21-3 record against division rivals since 2000.

Why the Chargers can cover

After losing 11 of 12 meetings with the Chiefs from 2014-19, Los Angeles has played its division rival tough over the last two seasons. The Chargers have split the four matchups, posting both victories in Kansas City while suffering both losses in overtime. Justin Herbert was a big factor in those four contests as he threw for 1,130 yards with 10 TD passes and just two interceptions while also running for three scores.

The 24-year-old signal-caller was especially effective in the two wins at Arrowhead, racking up 583 passing yards with seven TD tosses and no interceptions. Herbert's 2022 debut was not as strong as Patrick Mahomes', but it was impressive nonetheless. The 24-year-old completed 26-of-34 attempts for 279 yards with three scoring passes and no picks, giving him 31 touchdowns and just seven interceptions against AFC West rivals in his brief career.

How to make Chargers vs. Chiefs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 54 combined points scored. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's Chiefs vs. Chargers picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Chargers on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's 139-98 on NFL picks, and find out.