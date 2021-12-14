The Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) in a primetime battle between AFC West rivals on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers defeated the New York Giants last week to win their second straight game. The Chiefs completely dominated the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday en route to a 48-9 victory. This was Kansas City's sixth consecutive win. Kansas City leads the all time series with the Chargers 64-58-1.

Chiefs vs. Chargers spread: Kansas City -4

Chiefs vs. Chargers over-under: 51.5 points

Chiefs vs. Chargers money line: Kansas City -200, Los Angeles +170

KC: Chiefs are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games overall

LAC: Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six Thursday games



Why the Chiefs can cover

Las Vegas players marched to center field and stood on Kansas City's logo prior to kickoff in their Week 14 matchup. In response, the Chiefs came out and completely owned the Raiders, blowing them out 48-9. Kansas City outgained Las Vegas 372-290 in the rout.

Patrick Mahomes was stellar against Las Vegas, completing 20-of-24 passes for 258 yards with two touchdowns. Kansas City's rushing attack also cooked on Sunday afternoon, finishing with 132 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Derrick Gore led Kansas City with 61 rushing yards, including a 51-yard carry for a score. Clyde Edwards-Helaire added another two rushing touchdowns.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has one of the top young signal-callers in the league, second-year pro Justin Herbert. The Oregon product is third in the NFL in passing yards (3,822), tied for second in passing touchdowns (30), and is second in QBR (67.5). The 2020 sixth overall pick has thrown for more than 300 yards in seven games thus far. Herbert just missed that mark in the Week 14 win against the New York Giants but still played sound football.

The 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has an absolute rocket for an arm. He unloaded a 59-yard bomb to Jalen Guyton for a score before halftime in that game.

