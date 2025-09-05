For the second straight year, the NFL schedule has a Week 1 Friday night contest in Brazil. The three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are the road team while their AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, are at "home" in Brazil. The Chiefs have won each of the last seven meetings dating back to 2021, though six of the seven have been via one possession. The featured matchup is between the quarterbacks: Justin Herbert leads an improved Los Angeles team, while Patrick Mahomes continues his ascent among the greatest of all-time for Kansas City. The latest NFL odds list Herbert's over/under for total passing attempts at 32.5, while Mahomes' over/under for his longest completion is 35.5 yards.

Best Friday Night Football player prop picks for Week 1:



Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, Over 249.5 passing yards (-130)

Ladd McConkey, Chargers, Over 71.5 receiving yards (-113)

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs, Under 47.5 rushing yards (-113)

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, Over 249.5 passing yards (-130)

The model is projecting Mahomes to top 283 yards passing, which gives us approximately 35 yards in wiggle room vs. his over/under. Also consider that the Chiefs' star quarterback has topped this total in six of his last eight games against the Chargers. Considering that Kansas City may struggle to run against Los Angeles' defensive line, it's conceivable to think that Mahomes may be asked to carry a heavier load in the passing game in Week 1.

Ladd McConkey, Chargers, Over 71.5 receiving yards (-113)

In his rookie season, McConkey topped 71 yards in six of his last seven games, including an impressive 9-197-1 performance in the Chargers loss to Houston in the AFC Wild Card playoff game. In his one appearance against the Chiefs in 2024, the 6'0" receiver posted a 5-67-1 line but should see double-digit targets on Friday night. The model projects him at 92.9 yards, which is more than 20 yards above the oddsmakers' yardage line.

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs, Under 48.5 rushing yards (-109)

The Chiefs were held below four yards per carry in their two games against Los Angeles last season. The model is projecting Kansas City's No. 1 running back to rush for 38.6 yards, well below his sportsbook total. With Kareem Hunt as the primary pass catching back, any second half deficit could keep Pacheco on the bench for long stretches and limit his chance to top 50 yards rushing.

