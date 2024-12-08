Chiefs vs. Chargers takeaways: Kansas City clinches AFC West thanks to bank-shot, game-winning FG

The Kansas City Chiefs swept the season series with the Los Angeles Chargers yet again this year, as the reigning Super Bowl champions defeated Jim Harbaugh's squad, 19-17, thanks to a Matthew Wright bank-shot field goal as time expired. With this victory, the Chiefs have officially clinched the AFC West for the ninth consecutive season.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first half, but the Chargers responded with 14 unanswered points in the third quarter. L.A. held a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but Patrick Mahomes led a 14-play, 47-yard drive that culminated with a 31-yard game-winning field goal from Wright.

Mahomes completed 24 of 37 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown, while Herbert completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown as well. It appeared early on the Chargers were missing the rookie Ladd McConkey, but Joshua Palmer stepped up in his place with 78 yards receiving on six catches.

Let's take a look at what went down in Kansas City on Sunday night.

Why the Chiefs won

The Déjà vu is dizzying at this point. The Chiefs pulled out yet another close victory in a game they easily could have lost. The Chargers scored more touchdowns than the Chiefs, and lost. Herbert worked to get his team the lead the last time he stepped onto the field, and lost. Maybe Kansas City doesn't look like the franchise that has won two Super Bowls in a row, but that's something that should probably give Chiefs fans hope. This team hit another gear in the postseason last year, and can do so again this season. The ability to win these close games is a legitimate skill. And I'd venture to guess no other NFL team has more experience in tight contests this year than the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why the Chargers lost

Sunday night felt like a microcosm of Herbert's NFL career. He plays through injury without his top receiver and even acquires a fourth-quarter lead for his team, but will undoubtedly be called a "loser." With that being said, the Chargers can't find themselves behind the eight ball like they did vs. Kansas City on Sunday night. L.A. scored zero points in the first two quarters, and it's not often the Chiefs will go and blow a 13-point lead.

Another factor that directly played into the Chargers' loss was Cameron Dicker failing to reach the landing zone on his kickoff following what L.A. hoped would be the game-winning field goal. That set up Mahomes and Co. with possession at their own 40-yard line with 4:35 remaining in the game. The Chiefs had to work harder to run time off the clock, but the crucial penalty also gave them a shorter field. You never want to do that vs. Mahomes.

Turning point

Just because the Chiefs were gifted a shorter field does not mean their game-winning drive came easy. Mahomes had to convert two third downs to set up the game-winning field goal, and both were incredibly clutch.

Play of the game

What else could it be? "A doink for the division."

What's next

The Chargers return to L.A. next week to host Baker Mayfield and the 7-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As for the Chiefs, they will travel to Cleveland next Sunday to play the 3-10 Browns.