In the Week 2 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chiefs got off to just about as good a start to the season as one could have dreamed, as they ran all over the division rival Denver Broncos en route to a 31-10 victory. Kenneth Walker III had a monster day, Patrick Mahomes showed surprising mobility in his return from an ACL tear and the defense completely shut down Bo Nix and the rest of Denver's offensive attack. It looked like an announcement that the Chiefs are, indeed, back.

The Colts, meanwhile, were blown off the field by the Baltimore Ravens, dropping a 41-23 game at home that wasn't as close as the final score suggests. They got torn up both through the air and on the ground, and their passing attack struggled to get untracked as Daniel Jones works his way back from his Achilles injury.

Will the Chiefs start off 2-0, or will the Colts ruin their plans? We'll find out soon enough. Before we break down some key matchups on each side of the ball, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Colts live

When the Colts have the ball

The Colts finished their opener against the Ravens with just 251 total yards and averaged only 4.7 yards per play. That's a far cry from the efficiency they showed during the portion of the season when Jones started a year ago.

Described by most observers during training camp as fully healthy, Jones didn't necessarily look it in Week 1. He went 19 of 31 for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he also took a pair of sacks. He ran the ball just once, for four yards. He seemed to struggle to drive the ball to the wide sides of the field, getting too much air under it several times and missing the mark. He did connect with Alec Pierce for four completions for 61 yards on Pierce's limited snaps, but the passing game was otherwise completely bottled up.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs totally shut down the Broncos' passing game on Monday night. Bo Nix looked utterly lost as he finished the evening 17 of 28 for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while taking four sacks and managing just three runs for two yards. Chiefs rookie Mansoor Delane picked off Jones on the third snap of the night, and while he didn't play for the rest of the game after that due to a shoulder injury, the secondary did not miss a beat in his absence.

Indianapolis unsurprisingly ran the ball with some success through Jonathan Taylor. Taylor ran it 19 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards before contact and 2.8 yards after contact per attempt, according to Tru Media, forcing four missed tackles along the way. He looked like his usual self against a pretty strong defensive front, even if it was still missing Nnamdi Madubuike in the middle of the defensive line.

If the respective passing operations look anything like they did in Week 1, this is going to be some tough sledding for the Colts on Sunday night. Teams are going to stack the box and dare Jones to beat them until he proves that he can do it, and maybe even for a while after he does. It's going to take a super-human effort from Taylor to power the Indianapolis offense.

When the Chiefs have the ball

The Chiefs punched the Broncos in the mouth. Kenneth Walker III had seven carries on the first drive alone, and finished the night with 23 totes for 173 yards and a touchdown -- a 60-yarder that turned a fourth-and-1 opportunity into a score and the game into an eventual blowout. Walker broke an incredible 14 tackles, and he averaged over 7.7 yards after contact per carry, according to Tru Media.

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry ran all over the Colts in Week 1. He finished the afternoon with 24 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns. He broke several tackles and averaged over 4.3 yards per carry after contact alone. Unlike Walker, he also gained a healthy amount of yards before contact, averaging 1.67 per carry compared with -0.26 per carry for Walker. That's partly a running-back stat, but it also suggests the Baltimore offensive line was pushing around the Indianapolis defensive front.

The Colts were unfortunately also torn asunder through the air in Week 1, as Lamar Jackson completed 17 of 25 passes for 324 yards and a 54-yard touchdown to Zay Flowers. Most of that damage came before halftime when Flowers was healthy, but the tackling in the secondary looked like it could be a bit of a concern for Lou Anarumo's defense on the long catch-and-run by Flowers, and both Flowers and Mark Andrews were left wide open at times.

The obvious question here is, how much of what we saw in Week 1 will carry over to Week 2?

The Chiefs' run game obviously won't be quite as efficient or explosive as it was against the Broncos. If they can't throw it efficiently, though, the Colts could stack the box and limit Walker's (and Emmett Johnson's, if he gets more involved) chances at generating yards after contact.

Stacking the box, however, could help the Kansas City passing game get back on line. This era of two-high coverages that has swept through the league developed, at least in part, as a response to the Chiefs' explosive passing game during the Mahomes-Travis Kelce-Tyreek Hill era, and they have faced some of the most two-high coverages in the league over the last several seasons. Dropping another defender could create more opportunities downfield.

Prediction

Indianapolis got run all over by the Ravens, and we could see a repeat of that with the Walker-led run game for Kansas City. But if the Chiefs can't pass the ball more efficiently than they did against Denver, it's hard to see them consistently blowing teams out. So I like the Colts to keep things relatively close in this one, even while the Chiefs grind out a win on the ground.

Pick: Chiefs 21, Colts 17