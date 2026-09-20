Chiefs vs. Colts live updates: Patrick Mahomes looks to lead Kansas City to 2-0 start

In the final game of Week 2's Sunday slate, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts on "Sunday Night Football."

Kansas City got off to a rollicking start to the season with a dominant win over the division rival Denver Broncos. The Chiefs wasted no time in showing off their new acquisition, Kenneth Walker III, who ran all over Denver in what turned into a 31-10 romp. Patrick Mahomes didn't pass the ball efficiently in his return from an ACL tear, but he showed off surprising mobility while running for a touchdown. The defense, meanwhile, totally shut down Bo Nix and the Denver offense.

Indianapolis had basically an inverse start to the season. The Colts allowed Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers to run wild in the season opener, yielding over 300 yards passing to Jackson, over 200 total rushing yards and 150 yards through the air to Flowers in the first half alone. The offense, meanwhile, did not look remotely like last year's unit, with Daniel Jones limping to 5.4 yards per attempt in his first game back from an Achilles tear. Jonathan Taylor ran well, but it wasn't enough to overcome everything else.

So, will the Chiefs keep the good times rolling, or will the Colts bounce back? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Colts live