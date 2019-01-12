Chiefs vs. Colts odds, line: 2019 NFL divisional round picks, playoff predictions from top-rated model on 16-6 run

Five years after the Indianapolis Colts erased a 28-point second-half deficit in the Wild Card Round en route to a stunning 45-44 victory, the Kansas City Chiefs get their shot at vengeance. On Saturday, No. 1 seed Kansas City hosts sixth-seeded Indianapolis in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is slated for Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET. Mother Nature has dumped almost a foot of snow on the area ahead of kickoff and precipitation could continue to come down throughout the game. Kansas City has held steady as a five-point home favorite, while the Over-Under is at 56.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Colts odds, up a half-point from the opener. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Colts picks and NFL predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that since the Chiefs lost running back Kareem Hunt, Damien Williams has filled in admirably. He is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has scored six touchdowns in limited action. Fellow back Spencer Ware (hamstring) reportedly won't play on Saturday despite carrying a questionable tag, but Williams is more than capable of shouldering the load.

Regardless of who's in the backfield, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the engine that drives Kansas City's offense. In just his second pro season, the MVP front-runner tossed a remarkable 50 touchdowns and nearly 5,100 yards, second-best in the league.

But just because Kansas City has plenty of weapons doesn't mean it will cover the Chiefs vs. Colts spread on Saturday.

The model also knows that after sitting out the entire 2017 season, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had an incredible rebound season and is a front-runner for Comeback Player of the Year. Second only to Mahomes, Luck tossed 39 touchdown passes and was fifth in passing yardage with 4,593.

Against the Texans in the Wild Card Round, Luck got off to a hot start, throwing for two first-half scores in the 21-7 win at Houston. Top wideout T.Y. Hilton had a strong game, including a huge 38-yard catch that set up Indy's first score. Also enjoying a strong performance was Dontrelle Inman, who made a nice grab on an 18-yard scoring pass for the Colts' third touchdown. Tight end Eric Ebron, who also scored, is an underrated blocker who helps keep Luck upright.

