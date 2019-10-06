Chiefs vs. Colts odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from projection model on 83-54 run

The Indianapolis Colts will look to finish the early part of their schedule on a high note before heading into their bye week when they travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a key AFC matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Colts (2-2), with wins over Tennessee and Atlanta under their belts, would like nothing better than to knock off one of the AFC's two remaining unbeaten teams, while the Chiefs (4-0) return home for the first of two straight games against AFC South foes. Sunday's game from Arrowhead Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Colts are 5-5 on the road over the past two seasons, while the Chiefs are 9-2 in their last 11 games at home. Kansas City is favored by 11-points in the latest Colts vs. Chiefs odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. Before making any Colts vs. Chiefs picks of your own, see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model is well aware that the Chiefs have one of the league's most prolific offenses. In fact, the Chiefs are first in the NFL in passing yards per game (377.5) and second in total yards (479.3). Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, a sixth-year veteran, leads Kansas City with three touchdown catches to go along with 23 receptions for 365 yards. Watkins now has 31 touchdown receptions in his career.

Defensively, the Chiefs have been applying the pressure and are 10th in sacks with 11, led by Emmanuel Ogbah with 2.5 and Chris Jones with two. They are also fifth in forced fumbles with six, including three recovered and one returned for a touchdown. Kansas City also has three interceptions.

But just because Kansas City has an explosive offense does not guarantee it will cover the Chiefs vs. Colts spread on Sunday.

The Colts have compiled a 518-461-7 all-time record, including a 23-24 mark in the postseason. The Colts, who have won two Super Bowl championships, have also won seven conference championships, 16 division titles and made 28 playoff appearances through the years, including last season. They've also had success against the Chiefs across the years, winning 13 of their last 17 games against Kansas City.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, a four-year veteran, has stepped in admirably to replace the retired Andrew Luck. Brissett has completed 90-of-138 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns this season for a quarterback rating of 102.1. His favorite target is veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who leads the team with 20 receptions for 195 yards and four touchdowns.

