Chiefs vs. Commanders live updates: Patrick Mahomes comes alive after throwing two first-half interceptions

Kansas City hosts Washington as it looks to keep pace with Broncos in AFC West

The Kansas City Chiefs just might be back. After a sluggish open to the 2025 NFL season, with Patrick Mahomes heavily dependent upon his own legs to generate offensive rhythm for an injury-challenged lineup, the reigning AFC champions are eyeing their fifth win in six weeks on Monday night, closing the Week 8 slate with an opportune matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Or is it an opportune matchup, after all? Marcus Mariota threw an interception in his first drive as the Commanders' quarterback in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, and Washington also turned the ball over on downs two other occasions in the first half. Yet Washington entered halftime of the Monday night clash knotted up 7-7 with the Chiefs thanks to two picks of their own. Dan Quinn's defense also got plenty of pressure on Mahomes, who led Kansas City in rushing during the first two quarters.

Can Washington find a way to steal the Monday night thunder at Arrowhead? Or is Kansas City poised to get another confidence-boosting victory? Either way, this is a must-see matchup. Keep it locked here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Commanders

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
  • TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Chiefs -10.5, O/U 48 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Chiefs envelop Mariota to spoil ridiculous Terry McLaurin grab

Mike Danna breaks through Washington's line for a clean sack of Marcus Mariota, ruining a third-and-long attempt by the Commanders after McLaurin turned in maybe the catch of the night by laying out for a deep shot along the sidelines:

 
Chiefs cruising now: Kelce hauls in Mahomes' second TD to extend K.C. lead

Sputtery early on, Andy Reid's offense is now firing on all cylinders, even without a noticeable ground game. Instead, Patrick Mahomes is dealing to everyone in the Chiefs' receiving corps, completing passes to four different players, including Rashee Rice and JuJu Smith-Schuster, to chug down the field. Kelce finishes the latest methodical push, capping a 75-yard series with his game-high sixth catch of the night. Now up to 99 yards, he's been reliable ever since bobbling Mahomes' second pick of the game. What energy the Commanders had early on appears to have evaporated; the Chiefs are now wearing them down.

 
Kareem Hunt scores second TD to put Chiefs ahead of Commanders

Andy Reid takes a page out of Dan Quinn's Monday night playbook and refuses to entertain a field goal, dialing up a fourth-and-goal shot, and Patrick Mahomes does the rest, looking right past a late-blitzing Darnell Savage to find a wide-open Kareem Hunt. Reid's attack is clicking now, with a pair of scoring drives over 70 yards since late in the second quarter.

 
HALFTIME: Commanders hanging with Chiefs thanks to fearless edge

For the Chiefs to be tied with the Commanders at home at this juncture of the game is equally an indictment of Kansas City's uneven outing as an endorsement of Washington's grit. Patrick Mahomes has seen plenty of heat while operating without any real run support, and the result has been a mixed bag through the air, with the Commanders getting appropriately handsy in coverage. Washington should arguably be leading, considering its advantage in yards gained and time of possession, but a pair of fourth-down misfires and the opening-drive pick caused by a Deebo Samuel bobble enabled K.C. to keep close. We don't necessarily expect Marcus Mariota to outlast the Chiefs' own front, but his mobility has certainly helped Washington avoid too many negative plays so far.

 
Terry McLaurin showcases pinpoint footwork for Commanders TD

Marcus Mariota can't quite connect with Deebo Samuel in the red zone to tie things up in Kansas City, but then he comes right back with a floater to the sideline of the end zone, where McLaurin just barely drags both feet in to corral the score. It's a heck of an effort from the Commanders' top pass catcher, and it draws some hearty cheers from Jayden Daniels on the sidelines:

 
The Chiefs finally finish a drive with the first score of the night

Kareem Hunt pounds his way through the front for a touchdown, and we've got ourselves a score. Rashee Rice helped set up the first points of the game with a slippery run as a gadget quarterback, and Travis Kelce also made up for his earlier bobble (which led to a Commanders pick) with a couple of chain-moving receptions. Kansas City may have two turnovers, but so far, only one team has actually come up big in the red area. Washington, meanwhile, is a killer 0 for 2 on fourth downs.

 
Mariota throws a head-scratcher for another turnover on downs

Another drive, another giveaway. Gifted an extra possession after Bobby Wagner's pick of the bobbled Patrick Mahomes pass, the Commanders once again display their fearlessness by lining up to go for a fourth-and-1 just outside the Chiefs' 30, declining an opportunity to be the first on the scoreboard with a field goal, and Marcus Mariota heaves it off his back foot, deep down the sidelines and ultimately out of bounds, to put K.C. right back in the driver's seat. Not exactly the decision you want to see there.

 
Can anyone catch the ball? Commanders force their own bobbled INT

First it's Deebo Samuel for Washington. Now it's Travis Kelce for Kansas City; Patrick Mahomes laces a routine dart to his top target over the middle, but the ball ricochets off the Pro Bowler's hands, and Bobby Wagner is right there to claim it. That makes two interceptions for Mahomes in as many quarters against the Commanders, who are all about "living on the edge" with aggression tonight, coach Dan Quinn just told the ESPN broadcast. One thing's for sure: Neither side can hold onto the rock just yet.

 
Washington goes bold on fourth down, but Chiefs make the stop (barely)

Dan Quinn isn't playing around. Despite watching the Commanders end their first drive with a red-zone pick, he dials up a fourth-and-6 attempt from around midfield, and Marcus Mariota delivers an accurate over-the-middle strike to tight end Zach Ertz. Officials use the virtual measuring system to declare the gain just short of moving the sticks, however, so it's a turnover on downs. Gutsy call, and it backfires for this moment. A key factor: The Commanders are using a new kicker in Matthew Wright tonight, with regular kicker Matt Gay inactive due to a back injury; Wright was just signed to the club's practice squad, then elevated, today.

 
Injury alert: Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil exits with hamstring injury

The former Pro Bowler is officially considered questionable to return. Veteran Brandon Coleman, who is active for the first time in more than a month, is in as the emergency blind-side blocker for Marcus Mariota.

 
Dan Quinn's defense frustrates, then picks off Patrick Mahomes

How about this for a Commanders rebound? Not long after Deebo Samuel's shaky hands afford the Chiefs a first-drive interception, Washington takes the ball right back with its own red-zone takeaway. One play after Jacob Martin gets in Patrick Mahomes' face with a bull rush, No. 15 tries to squeeze the ball into a tight window along the sideline, but Marshon Lattimore reads it all the way:

 
Deebo Samuel's slippery hands give Chiefs an early INT

Marcus Mariota now has a pick in three straight games, but this one's not really his fault: Samuel fails to get his hands wrapped around a screen pass, and the ball bounces up into the air, allowing Mike Danna to snag an easy pick. The one thing Washington needed was for its proven weapons to help make Mariota comfortable; this is precisely an example of the opposite. Making matters worse: All of it occurs in the red zone, spoiling a Commanders score to start the contest.

 
Marcus Mariota under the spotlight for Commanders' offense

The veteran backup filled in admirably for Jayden Daniels during the latter's rookie season, throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions in relief of Daniels throughout 2024. This year has been a slightly different story: Mariota once again served as a plug-and-play replacement while Daniels rested with a knee sprain earlier this season, completing 71% of his throws and rushing for 40 yards in a 44-24 September rout of the Las Vegas Raiders. Since then, however, he's hit just 20 of 37 throws with two picks. Steve Spagnuolo's Chiefs defense will arguably be his tallest task yet.

 
Commanders injury updates: Top WRs will play without Jayden Daniels

Washington will officially be without quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring), who is inactive, leaving Marcus Mariota as the top signal-caller against Kansas City. Dan Quinn's defense will have interior man Daron Payne, however, as the veteran is active for "Monday Night Football" despite entering the day listed as questionable with a toe injury. Other notable inclusions include starting wideouts Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, who've both missed time in 2025 but are good to go against K.C.

 
Expert analysis: How Chiefs are set up to cover vs. Commanders

From our betting preview at CBS Sports:

Kansas City has covered in four of its last five games, highlighted by its historic 31-0 victory over Vegas on Sunday. It was Andy Reid's 427th regular season game as head coach, and it was the first time that Reid's team shut out an opponent. ... The Chiefs are 10-1 all-time versus the Washington franchise, including a current eight-game win streak in which their average margin of victory is 18.6 points. Kansas City's ascending passing game will get to face one of the league's worst pass defenses as Washington ranks dead last in yards per attempt allowed and yards per completion allowed. The Commanders also possess a -5 turnover differential on the year, which is fourth-worst in the league, while Kansas City has the fifth-best turnover differential at +5.

 
How will shorthanded Commanders try to keep up with Chiefs?

From Jared Dubin's preview of Monday night's matchup:

Washington will likely try to control the game on the ground with Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Marcus Mariota, given that the run game is likely to be the strength of the offense and that doing so would help keep Patrick Mahomes off the field.

The Commanders are averaging a league-best 5.3 yards per rush, with a significant portion of those being yards after contact because both their running backs and quarterbacks have been good at breaking tackles. (They have the league's 10th-highest avoided tackle rate.) The Chiefs can be run on, as they have given up 4.5 yards per carry, so the strategy of trying to pound the rock is probably a wise one.
