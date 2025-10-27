The Kansas City Chiefs just might be back. After a sluggish open to the 2025 NFL season, with Patrick Mahomes heavily dependent upon his own legs to generate offensive rhythm for an injury-challenged lineup, the reigning AFC champions are eyeing their fifth win in six weeks on Monday night, closing the Week 8 slate with an opportune matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Or is it an opportune matchup, after all? Marcus Mariota threw an interception in his first drive as the Commanders' quarterback in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, and Washington also turned the ball over on downs two other occasions in the first half. Yet Washington entered halftime of the Monday night clash knotted up 7-7 with the Chiefs thanks to two picks of their own. Dan Quinn's defense also got plenty of pressure on Mahomes, who led Kansas City in rushing during the first two quarters.

Can Washington find a way to steal the Monday night thunder at Arrowhead? Or is Kansas City poised to get another confidence-boosting victory? Either way, this is a must-see matchup. Keep it locked here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Commanders

Date: Monday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 27 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

ABC, ESPN | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chiefs -10.5, O/U 48 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Bet Chiefs vs. Commanders and other NFL games at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.