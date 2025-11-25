Do not fall asleep on the couch during this game, folks. The Dallas Cowboys play host to the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS in what has to be one of the most anticipated regular-season games in a long, long time, and we're not talking about just on Thanksgiving.

This is a battle of America's teams, or perhaps America's most hated teams. Whether you love them or hate them, it's going to be hard to turn away on Thanksgiving. NFL past dynasty vs. present dynasty will clash in a critical game with a lot at stake and absolutely no shortage of star power. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Andy Reid, Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and more.

Both teams are fighting for their playoff lives coming off historic comebacks. It's also a homecoming for Texas native Mahomes. Taylor Swift's fiancé will be playing. Post Malone will be performing at halftime. This game has something for everyone and I cannot wait.

Here's everything you need to know to catch Chiefs-Cowboys on Turkey Day, including key matchups and our prediction:

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Chiefs live

Date: Thursday, Nov. 27 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 27 | 4:30 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chiefs -3.5, O/U 52.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Key storylines

Critical game in playoff hunt with both teams on outside looking in: No game has more at stake this week than the Cowboys and Chiefs. The Chiefs are 6-5 coming off the largest fourth-quarter comeback win of Mahomes' career (down 11 vs. Colts) and the Cowboys are 5-5-1 after matching the largest comeback win in team history (down 21 vs. 8-2 Eagles). Both are on the outside of the playoffs looking in right now as the No. 10 seeds in their respective conferences. There's work to do. The winner will enhance their playoff chances while a loss wouldn't quite burst anyone's playoff bubble, but would do a lot of damage, especially in Dallas' case. Kansas City has more at stake than any team in the league right now. The Chiefs have historic streaks in jeopardy, going for an 11th straight playoff appearance, eighth straight AFC title game and fourth straight Super Bowl this year.

Travis Kelce's first Thanksgiving game in the NFL

For all the star power on the field, one player might have the most off it. Kelce (and most of the Chiefs) will be playing in their first NFL game on Thanksgiving. Kelce may be slowing down at age 36, but he's still finding a way to be productive. He leads the Chiefs with 674 yards receiving this season and is on pace to become the oldest tight end in NFL history with 1,000 yards receiving in a season. He's never one to shy away from a big stage so expect him to be in the middle of all the action on Thursday.

This is a game for everyone. From casual to hardcore NFL fans, Swifties and entertainment enthusiasts. Lifelong Cowboys fan Post Malone will have you covered with the latter as he takes the stage at Jerry World during halftime. Malone has performed at NFL events and games before, including last Christmas when he joined Beyoncé for her halftime show in Houston.

"I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years," Post Malone said. "It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people."

Post Malone has 18 Grammy nominations, 11 Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards and six MTV Video Music Awards. The "Sunflower" singer has explored many genres in his career, from rap to country to rock.

Post Malone joins some elite company as Cowboys Thanksgiving Day performers, dating back to Reba McEntire taking the stage in 1997. Randy Travis, Destiny's Child, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Enrique Inglesias, Selena Gomez and the Jonas Brothers are some other performers in the exclusive group.

Prediction

It's been an up-and-down season for both teams which is why they are hovering right around .500. It's hard to know which version of each team is going to show up on Thursday, but I'm giving Dallas a slight edge. They play better at home (3-1-1 this season vs. 2-4 on road) while the Chiefs have struggled on the road (1-4). This will be a great test to see if the Cowboys' turnaround on defense is legitimate and they could have a leg up in the trenches with Chiefs Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith expected to miss time with an ankle injury. The Cowboys could suddenly be looking more complete on both sides of the ball so I'm taking them to pull off the upset at home in a close game.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Chiefs 24 | Cowboys +3.5, Under 52.5