The NFL International Series has been established for 16 years and played in three different countries. Never has the league been set up for such an anticipated matchup as Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Chiefs (6-2) vs. Dolphins (6-2) game is just the second overseas matchup where both teams enter with above .500 records. With these teams leading their respective divisions, Germany is going to get an excellent showdown in what could be an AFC Championship game preview.

With Chiefs and Dolphins on the horizon, where does this matchup stack up with the most anticipated NFL International Series games in league history? Let's take a look. This list is based on teams' records heading into the game -- not how the actual game played out.

T5. Buffalo Bills (4-2) vs. Washington (3-3) -- 2011, Toronto

The Bills used to play a game every season in Canada from 2008 through 2013. While the games technically weren't part of the NFL International Series, Canada is outside the United States so this international game is included.

This wasn't exactly a hyped matchup in spite of the records. Ryan Fitzpatrick was quarterback for the Bills and John Beck for Washington. Fred Jackson rushed for 120 yards and 194 yards from scrimmage to lead the Bills to a 23-0 victory. Washington had Ryan Torain start at running back.

Record-wise, this was the most-anticipated Canada game. The NFL abandoned the experiment two years later.

This was one of the better London games in terms of records, as both the Bears and Buccaneers played in Wembley Stadium for the first time. Chicago was chasing Green Bay in the NFC North while Tampa Bay was in the thick of the NFC South race.

Ronde Barber tackled Matt Forte in the end zone and Jay Cutler threw a touchdown pass to Roy Williams as the Bears won 24-18. Josh Freeman threw four interceptions and Forte rushed for 145 yards.

London games used to be in the 1 p.m. regional window, so not all of the U.S. market got to watch the matchup. Freeman's interception with 37 seconds left at Bears' 39-yard line sealed the Chicago victory.

4. Buffalo Bills (3-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) -- 2023, London

One of the best London games actually happened this year between two Super Bowl contenders in the AFC, as both the Bills and Jaguars reached the divisional playoffs the season prior. The Bills and Jaguars also squared off in London in 2015 at Wembley Stadium, but the rematch was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jacksonville was playing the second of consecutive games in London, as the teams combined for 27 points in a thrilling fourth quarter. Travis Etienne had a 35-yard touchdown run with 2:56 left to essentially seal it, as he rushed for 136 yards and two scores.

The Josh Allen vs. Trevor Lawrence showdown got off to a slow start, but both quarterbacks ended up throwing for over 300 yards. This victory jumpstarted Jacksonville's season.

3. Houston Texans (5-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4) -- 2019, London

The Jaguars play a London game every year, so it's fitting they end up on this list twice. This matchup was for first place in the AFC South as Jacksonville won the division in 2017 and Houston in 2018.

While the showdown at Wembley was anticipated, Houston rolled to a 26-3 victory. Deshaun Watson threw for two touchdowns and Carlos Hyde rushed for 160 yards. Gardner Minshew threw two interceptions for the Jaguars.

The first international matchup between two teams above .500 featured Aaron Rodgers and the Packers against Daniel Jones and the surprising Giants. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was getting a showdown in its third season hosting the games.

The Giants rallied from a 20-13 deficit in the fourth quarter to pull off the 27-20 victory. Saquon Barkley scored from six yards out to give the Giants the lead for good with 6:08 left.

Of course, this game had a thrilling ending as Rodgers threw an incomplete pass to Allen Lazard from the Giants' 6-yard line with 1:05 left. The game put the Giants on the map as a playoff contender at 4-1, the signature win in Brian Daboll's first season as a head coach. The Packers ended up missing the playoffs.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs. Miami Dolphins (6-2) -- 2023, Germany

The Chiefs-Dolphins matchup is easily the most-anticipated game ever in the international series. Just the second game in Germany (Tom Brady led the Bucs past the Seahawks in Munich last year), Deutsche Bank Park is getting a showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa to kick off the Week 9 slate of games. The Chiefs and Dolphins also lead their respective divisions and are tied for the best record in the AFC.

Kansas City is the defending the Super Bowl champion while Miami possesses the best offense in the league. The Dolphins haven't beaten a team with a winning record yet this year and the offense hasn't been excellent against a top-10 defense (18.5 points per game). The Chiefs have a top-five defense in points and yards allowed and are facing the No. 1 ranked offense in points and yards per game.

This is the only game played in the 9:30 a.m. slate, and may be the best game of the day in Week 9. Whether Chiefs-Dolphins is in the United States or not, this showdown is a must watch.