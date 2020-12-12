The Miami Dolphins will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 8-4 overall and 4-2 at home, while Kansas City is 11-1 overall and 6-0 on the road. The Chiefs have won seven consecutive games. The Dolphins have won seven of their past eight games.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs spread: Dolphins +7

Dolphins vs. Chiefs over-under: 50.5 points

Dolphins vs. Chiefs money line: Miami +280, Kansas City -340

The Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 22-16 this past Sunday. Kansas City clinched a playoff berth for the sixth consecutive season, tied for the longest streak in franchise history (1990-95). Patrick Mahomes completed 25 of 40 passes (62.5 pct.) for 318 yards and a TD vs. 0 INTs for a 95.6 rating last week, his fifth consecutive game with 315 plus passing yards, tied for the longest streak in NFL history. He has 15 TDs (14 passing) vs. one INT for a 114.2 rating in six road games this season. Mahomes leads the NFL with 3,815 passing yards.

Travis Kelce had eight catches for 136 yards and a TD last week. He has six-plus catches in his past five games. Kelce leads all tight ends with 1,114 receiving yards, becoming the first tight end ever with 1,000-plus receiving yards in five seasons. Tyrann Mathieu had seven tackles and a season-high two INTs last week. He has interceptions in each of his past two games. Andy Reid has won five of six career meetings with Miami. The Chiefs lead the all-time series, 14-13. This will be their first trip to Miami since 2014.

Meanwhile, Miami took its contest against Cincinnati this past Sunday 19-7. The Dolphins outgained the Bengals 406 to 196. Kyle Van Noy set career highs in sacks (three) and tackles for a loss (five) and had eight tackles and a pass defensed. He has a sack in each of his past two games. Shaq Lawson had a season-high two sacks. Xavien Howard had an interception in his fourth consecutive game and leads the NFL with a career-high eight picks.

Myles Gaskin had a career-high 141 scrimmage yards (90 rushing) in his return to action last week. He has 125-plus scrimmage yards in two of his past three games. Tua Tagovailoa completed 26 of 39 passes for a career-high 296 yards and TD vs. one INT for a 97.8 rating last week, becoming the second quarterback in the Super Bowl era with one TD pass and no INTs in each of his first five career starts. He has four TDs vs. 0 INTs in thee home starts. Tagovailoa leads all rookies with a 99.4 rating (minimum 100 attempts).

