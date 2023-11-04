Two Super Bowl contenders will collide overseas when the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins square off Sunday at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. Both teams are among four teams atop the AFC standings with 6-2 records. The Chiefs are coming off a head-scratching 24-9 loss to Denver, which ended Kansas City's 16-game winning streak over the Broncos. Kansas City still holds a commanding lead in the AFC West. Meanwhile, the Dolphins enter Sunday's game off a 31-17 victory over New England. Miami has a one-game lead over Buffalo in the AFC East standings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET. Kansas City is a two-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Dolphins odds from the SportsLien consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50. Before you make any Dolphins vs. Chiefs picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Chiefs vs. Dolphins and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Dolphins spread: Kansas City -2

Chiefs vs. Dolphins over/under: 50 points

Chiefs vs. Dolphins money line: Kansas City -125, Miami +105

KC: Chiefs rank second in the league in sack percentage (9.9)

MIA: Dolphins lead the NFL in total offense (453.3 yards per game)

Chiefs vs. Dolphins: See picks here

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been excellent in his career at bouncing back after a loss. The reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP has won eight straight games after a defeat, the longest active streak by a quarterback in the NFL, and is 14-3 in his career overall in such situations. In those games, he has 4,772 passing yards and 44 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.

In addition, Kansas City has the pass rush to affect Miami's offense. Led by defensive end George Karlaftis, Kansas City ranks third in the league in sacks (28). The Chiefs also are second in the NFL in sack percentage (9.9). See which team to pick here.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Tyreek Hill is having one of the best starts to a season by a receiver in NFL history. The 5-foot-10 dynamo leads the league in receiving yards with 1,014. He is just the fourth player in NFL history, and the first in the Super Bowl era, with 1,000 receiving yards in the first eight games of a season, joining Charley Hennigan (1961), Elroy Hirsch (1951) and Don Hutson (1942).

In addition, Miami's offense has been historically great to start the season. The Dolphins lead the NFL in passing yards per game (301.5), rushing yards per game (151.8), passing touchdowns (19) and rushing touchdowns (16). They are on track to become the first team to lead the league in both passing yards per game and rushing yards per game since the 1941 Bears. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chiefs vs. Dolphins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, predicting 51 total points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Germany, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Dolphins vs. Chiefs spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.