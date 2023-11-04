The NFL wants to keep building its international fan base, and Sunday could help the cause in a big way. That's when Germany is set to be treated to one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2023 season. Call it a potential preview of the AFC Championship, in which the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs will square off with the high-flying Dolphins.

Kansas City hasn't necessarily had its signature, seamless offensive production halfway through 2023, with defending MVP Patrick Mahomes already up to eight interceptions in as many games. But Mahomes is still Mahomes, and the Chiefs defense has helped carry the club to a 6-2 start atop the AFC West. Miami, meanwhile, enters Week 9 as the league's top offense, averaging almost 34 points per game with both Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill among early candidates to claim this year's MVP award.

Which contender will step up on the global stage Sunday? And how can you tune in? Find everything you need to know below, including key matchups and a game prediction:

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Nov. 5 | 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 5 | 9:30 a.m. ET Location: Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt, Germany)

Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt, Germany) TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

NFL Network | fubo (try for free) Odds: Chiefs -2, O/U 50 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

Keys to the game

What's the Chiefs' plan for their old friend? Tyreek Hill has been virtually uncoverable while pacing the NFL in receiving, and now he's vowed to put on a show against Kansas City, his former employer. Both L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie have been physical in the Chiefs secondary to help propel the league's No. 2-ranked pass "D," but neither has the speed to keep up with Hill downfield. No one does. Safety Justin Reid could be tasked with doubling the wideout for much of the day.

Tyreek Hill has been virtually uncoverable while pacing the NFL in receiving, and now he's vowed to put on a show against Kansas City, his former employer. Both L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie have been physical in the Chiefs secondary to help propel the league's No. 2-ranked pass "D," but neither has the speed to keep up with Hill downfield. No one does. Safety Justin Reid could be tasked with doubling the wideout for much of the day. Can Dolphins get run game going? If there's a weak spot on the Chiefs defense, it's on the ground, where K.C. ranks No. 19. And yet the Dolphins' top two backs, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, are both banged up, though the former says he's good to go. Jeff Wilson, who has totaled just eight touches this year while battling his own injuries, could still be in line for a bigger workload alongside Salvon Ahmed. Or perhaps Mike McDaniel will look to incorporate the receivers more in the run game.

If there's a weak spot on the Chiefs defense, it's on the ground, where K.C. ranks No. 19. And yet the Dolphins' top two backs, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, are both banged up, though the former says he's good to go. Jeff Wilson, who has totaled just eight touches this year while battling his own injuries, could still be in line for a bigger workload alongside Salvon Ahmed. Or perhaps Mike McDaniel will look to incorporate the receivers more in the run game. How will Mahomes attack downfield? Or, better yet, will he? Because while the QB's connection with tight end Travis Kelce has remained reliable, the deep shots just aren't clicking as they used to with a younger, interchangeable WR corps. Both Dolphins corners, Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard, are still bruised up, but Ramsey looked solid with a pick in his anticipated Miami debut in Week 8. Can the veteran coverman fool Mahomes into yet another giveaway?

Prediction

On one hand, this feels like a prime spot for the Dolphins to finally prove they're for real. It's a neutral site, the Chiefs are trudging along offensively, and Hill will be at peak speed looking to torch his former team. But the Dolphins have yet to beat a team with a winning record this year, and there are still some glaring medical concerns across their lineup, with offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Robert Hunt still banged up. We know Tua and Tyreek and Jaylen Waddle will make splash plays. But this game always comes back to the trenches, and it's there where the Chiefs should have a decided advantage.

That's not to say Mahomes won't remain on a bit of a slump coming off a game seemingly affected by an abrupt illness. His WRs are still unpredictable, and they'll be up against another savvy corner group with Ramsey in the lineup. But even with all their struggles, the Chiefs are somehow still a borderline top-10 scoring unit, totaling more yards than all but three teams. And then there's that defense, which enters ranked No. 4 in the NFL. Just like the Eagles a few weeks back, they should be able to affect Tagovailoa enough with Chris Jones working the interior, ensuring they stay atop the AFC for now. Pick: Chiefs 29, Dolphins 26