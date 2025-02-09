Super Bowl Sunday is here and kickoff is just minutes away, and so is the biggest game of the NFL season between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The championship bout will take place at the Caesars Superdome -- home of the Saints -- in New Orleans, Louisiana at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.

Fans have begun entering the stadium and the players are on the field warming up.

New Orleans was originally granted Super Bowl LVIII, but the league changing the length of the regular season forced it to alter plans. When the NFL went from 17 to 18 weeks, the Super Bowl got pushed back a week and created a conflict that year with Mardi Gras celebrations already scheduled.

Instead of the Caesars Superdome hosting in 2024, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was the backdrop of last year's Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The Superdome is an important building to the people of New Orleans and was a place of refuge for 30,000 evacuees impacted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. They feared the stadium would need to be demolished, but they were able to reconstruct it. The stadium has also hosted events and concerts throughout the years.

New Orleans is rich in culture and the city plans to show the football fans attending what a good time the Big Easy can be.

"We're about to put on one of the largest open parties on the planet," said Marcus Brown, who is the chair of the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX host committee.

New Orleans is tied with Miami for most Super Bowls hosted by a city. With the eighth championship held at Caesars Superdome, the stadium is extending its own record for most Super Bowls hosted by a stadium.

Super Bowl IV was the first Super Bowl hosted in New Orleans, taking place in 1970. The last Super Bowl hosted in New Orleans was in 2013 for Super Bowl XLVII, when John Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh faced off in the "Harbaugh Bowl."

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a memorable game that also had a halftime show to remember, featuring Beyoncé and a Destiny's Child reunion. The lights turned off after their performance, delaying the game.

Here is a look at all Super Bowls hosted in New Orleans:

The league announced in September that 17-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the halftime show.

Where to watch Super Bowl LIX

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo

Halftime show: Kendrick Lamar