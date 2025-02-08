The Kansas City Chiefs will try to win an unprecedented third consecutive championship when they battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. Kansas City advanced with a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, while Philadelphia defeated the Washington Commanders, 55-23, in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs (15-2), who are making their fifth Super Bowl appearance over the past six years, are looking to win their fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Eagles (14-3), who are making their second Super Bowl appearance in the past three years, are looking to win their second Super Bowl championship. Philadelphia was favored by two when these teams met in the Super Bowl two years ago. Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith was limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but is reportedly expected to play. Over 80% of the public is on the Over.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds, down a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5, down one from the opening line. Kansas City is a -121 money-line favorite (risk $121 to win $100) after opening at -130, while Philadelphia is a +102 underdog (risk $100 to win $102) after opening at +110. Before making any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model, as well as everything else that SportsLine has to help you crush your NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2025 Super Bowl on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Eagles and just locked in its NFL picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Chiefs -1.5



Chiefs vs. Eagles over-under: 48.5 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Chiefs -121, Eagles +102

KC: Chiefs are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

PHI: Eagles are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

Take Eagles +1.5 (-110)

The Eagles cover in 54% of simulations

Take Over 48.5 points (-110)

The Over hits in 54% of simulations

Take Eagles money-line (+102)

The Eagles win outright in 53% of simulations

Take Eagles Team Total Over 23.5 (-122)

The Eagles projects the Eagles to score 27 points

