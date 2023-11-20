Week 11 had no shortage of drama as the slate was filled with comebacks, upsets, and some statement victories from playoff hopefuls. And the NFL has saved the best for last as the Chiefs will host the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on "Monday Night Football" in what is a rematch of last year's Super Bowl. Of course, you'll want to know how this clash between these two heavyweights will play out and you've come to the right place.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs



Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -2.5, O/U 48

"This is the game of the week, a rematch of last February's Super Bowl. The Chiefs won that won, despite an amazing game by Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts. He hasn't looked healthy this season. The Chiefs defense is playing really good football. That will be the difference as they slow down the Eagles offense. Patrick Mahomes wins this battle again."

That's Pete Prisco's take on Monday's massive Eagles-Chiefs showdown; you can see all of Pete's picks here.

Before you make any Eagles vs. Chiefs picks or any other NFL predictions, you need to see which side Emory Hunt is on.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him finish 48-38 on all XFL and USFL spread picks in 2023, and he's off to a 49-35-1 start in the CFL this year. Hunt has a read on the pulse of the Eagles. In fact, he is a blistering 40-25-1 (+1141) on his last 66 picks in games involving Philadelphia!

We can tell you he's leaning Under the total, but to see his official pick, head on over to SportsLine.

"Andy Reid/off the bye. Sing that mess on repeat and don't overthink this game. The Eagles are a great football team and do a lot of stuff that will make life difficult for Kansas City but if you're giving me Andy Reid/off the bye at less than a field goal I'm taking it every single time. Especially when he's playing his old team and even more especially when Patrick Mahomes knows they could very well see them in the Super Bowl again and doesn't want to give them any hint at being able to emerge victorious." -- CBS Sports NFL writer and Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson on why he likes the Chiefs to clear the 2.5-point spread over Philadelphia.

"This game might set the Monday night record for most viewers and that's because we're getting a Super Bowl rematch that involves Taylor Swift's two favorite teams. If just 50% of Swift's fans tune in on Monday, there will be 179 million people watching. Swift grew up an Eagles fan, but she's now dating a Chiefs player, so I have no idea who she's going to root for, although based on the video below, I have to think she wants the Chiefs to win by 100.

"Since you're now wondering, I have no idea if Taylor will be at the game. Although Eagles corner Darius Slay does not want her to attend, she could theoretically make it happen. After a concert on Nov. 19 in Brazil, she doesn't have another show until Nov. 24, so if she feels like jumping on a 12-hour flight, she could get to the game on Monday night.

"If you're friends with Taylor and you know her plans, please let me know what she's going to do so I can make an informed pick for this game. The Chiefs are 4-0 when Taylor shows up and Travis Kelce has put up monstrous numbers in each game that she attends, but he hasn't been as good when she doesn't show up (Kelce is averaging 108 yards per game with Taylor in attendance versus just 41.3 yards per game when she's not there).

"When these two teams met in Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs won 38-35, but I don't think we'll be seeing another shootout and that's mostly because the Chiefs have one of the best defenses in the NFL this year. No one can score on the Chiefs (they've given up the second-fewest points per game) and no one can pass on the Chiefs (they've surrendered the fourth-fewest passing yards per game).

"The good news for the Eagles is that if they can't throw the ball on the Chiefs, they can simply turn to their rushing attack, which is putting up nearly 130 yards per game. The biggest issue with the Eagles this year is that Jalen Hurts has looked hobbled, but he'll be coming off a bye here, which means that his knee will have had two weeks to heal heading into this game.

"The Chiefs are coming off a bye and I have NEVER picked against Andy Reid coming off a bye and I'm probably going to regret this immediately, but I like the Eagles in an upset (Reid is 21-3 in his regular-season career coming off a bye). If anyone can outsmart Reid coming off a bye, it's Nick Sirianni, who has NEVER lost a regular-season game coming off a bye. Sure, he's only 2-0, but the Eagles did win both those games by double digits." -- CBS Sports NFL Writer John Breech on why he has the Eagles taking down the Chiefs on the road, 27-24.

"Super Bowl rematch be damned. The real story in Kansas City on Monday night is that two powerful families will meet for the first time. Entertainment Tonight reports Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are introducing their families to each other at this game, so the Chiefs will win by a million. Kansas City, of course, is undefeated when Swift is in attendance. This is the ninth-ever Super Bowl rematch in what is the following season. The Super Bowl winner has won six of the eight matchups. The Chiefs are 4-0 SU and ATS at home this season. The Eagles, who are coming off of their bye, are 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 games following the bye week.

"I'm not going to say the Eagles have been "bad" on the road, but they haven't been incredible either. They didn't cover the spread against the Commanders in their last road matchup, and lost to the Jets in the second-to-last game away from Philly. I'll take the Chiefs at home with the number this low." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes laying the 2.5-point spread and siding with the Chiefs.