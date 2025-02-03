The Kansas City Chiefs will try to win an unprecedented third consecutive championship when they battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. Kansas City advanced with a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, while Philadelphia defeated the Washington Commanders, 55-23, in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs (15-2), who are making their fifth Super Bowl appearance over the past six years, are looking to win their fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Eagles (14-3), who are making their second Super Bowl appearance in the past three years, are looking to win their second Super Bowl championship. Philadelphia was favored by two when these teams met in the Super Bowl two years ago. Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday due to a hamstring injury. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) also sat all three days.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds, down a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is down to 49. Kansas City is a -127 money-line favorite (risk $127 to win $100) after opening at -130, while Philadelphia is a +107 underdog (risk $100 to win $107) after opening at +110.

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Chiefs -1.5



Chiefs vs. Eagles over-under: 49 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Chiefs -127, Eagles +107

KC: Chiefs are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

PHI: Eagles are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to come up big when the lights are brightest. In two postseason games, Mahomes has completed 34 of 51 passes (66.7%) for 422 yards and two touchdowns with a rating of 105.2. In the win over Buffalo, he threw for 245 yards and one touchdown, but also rushed 11 times for 43 yards and two scores. In a 29-10 win at Pittsburgh on Christmas Day, he completed 29 of 38 passes (76.3%) for 320 yards and three touchdowns. In two career games against the Eagles, he has compiled a rating of 103.4, throwing for 455 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions.

His top target is veteran tight end Travis Kelce. In two postseason games this year, he has nine catches for 136 yards (15.1 average) and one touchdown. He has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 49, with 66 yards after the catch and six first-down conversions. In the 23-14 win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, he caught seven passes for 117 yards (16.7 average) and one touchdown. In 16 regular-season games, he caught 97 passes for 823 yards (8.5 average) and three touchdowns with nine explosive plays, including a long of 38, with 340 yards after the catch. See which side to pick here.

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is a dual-threat on offense. In three postseason games this year, he has completed 48 of 69 passes (69.6%) for 505 yards and three touchdowns and a rating of 105.0. He is also the second-leading rusher on the team, carrying 23 times for 122 yards (5.3 average) and four touchdowns. In the win over the Commanders, he completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4%) for 246 yards and one touchdown. In two career games against Kansas City, Hurts has completed 46 of 70 passes (65.7%) for 537 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed 20 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Powering the Philadelphia ground attack is running back Saquon Barkley. He has been a beast in the postseason. In three games, he has carried 66 times for 442 yards (6.7 average) and five touchdowns. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 78, with 15 first-down conversions. In the 28-22 Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams, he carried 26 times for 205 yards (7.9 average) and two scores. He carried 15 times for 118 yards (7.9 average) and three touchdowns in the win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. See which side to pick here.

