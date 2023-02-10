The eyes of the sports world will be on Glendale, Arizona and State Farm Stadium on Sunday for the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams have enjoyed tremendous success this season, posting identical 16-3 records and entering the 2023 NFL playoff bracket as the respective No. 1 seeds. Philadelphia is seeking its second Super Bowl title in the last five years, with Kansas City looking for its second in that timeframe and third in franchise history. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce, and A.J. Brown will be just a few of the stars to watch in the Super Bowl 2023.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 57 from State Farm Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.

Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 ATS in their last nine playoff games

KC: Under has hit in Chiefs' last three games

Why the Eagles can cover

In the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles racked up 148 rushing yards against San Francisco's top-rated rush defense and set the NFL's all-time record with 39 rushing touchdowns for a season. The dominant showing also exhibited the depth of Philadelphia's rushing attack. Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed just 11 times for 39 yards, taking a risk-averse approach in what turned into a blowout, but he still ran for a third-quarter touchdown that put the game out of reach at 28-7.

Primary back Miles Sanders, who had a career-best 1,269 yards in the regular season, scored Philadelphia's first two touchdowns on powerful runs of six and 13 yards. He finished with 11 carries for 42 yards. Versatile change-of-pace running back Kenneth Gainwell, who saw extended action in the blowout, showed that he might be the most explosive member of the backfield. He finished with 48 yards on 14 rushes and added two catches for 26 yards. Short-yardage back Boston Scott, who also returns kickoffs, made an impact as well with six carries for 21 yards and a score. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Though the Eagles have a talented and deep roster, the Chiefs have head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Reid is famously dominant with more than a week to prepare, while Mahomes is just won the NFL MLV award. The two combine to lead the NFL's best offense, with the Chiefs leading the league with 29.2 points per game and 2.71 points per possession this season. Kansas City also sits atop the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game and 39.3 yards per drive this season, setting the pace with 6.4 yards per play (including playoffs), 408 first downs, and nearly 300 passing yards per game.

The Chiefs are in the top three in third down efficiency, fourth down efficiency, and red zone efficiency, and own the best conversion rate in third and long situations (46%) of any team since 2011. Mahomes is looking to become the first player to win the MVP award and the Super Bowl in the same season in more than two decades and, in addition to his NFL-leading numbers from the 2022 season, Mahomes has more passing yards (27,859) and passing touchdowns (224) in the last five seasons than any player over a five-season span in history. See which team to pick here.

