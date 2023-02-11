Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs will face a stiff challenge in their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons. The Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, with kick-off arriving on Sunday. Kansas City is 16-3 and riding a seven-game winning streak. Philadelphia is also 16-3, entering the 2023 NFL playoffs as the No. 1 seed and taking care of business against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers to reach this point. The 2023 Super Bowl start time is 6:30 p.m. ET.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 57 from State Farm Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see the NFL predictions and Super Bowl 2023 predictions from top SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

Now, White has set his sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 ATS in their last nine playoff games

KC: Under has hit in Chiefs' last three games

Chiefs vs. Eagles picks:

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia boasts arguably the best offensive line in the NFL and set an NFL record for rushing touchdowns. The Eagles are dynamic on offense as a result, with Jalen Hurts providing a dual-threat option at the quarterback position and the duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith putting pressure on opponents on the outside. On defense, Philadelphia has the NFL's best pass rush, leading the league in PFF pass rush grade and sacks. In fact, the Eagles have the third-most sacks (78) of any NFL team all-time including playoffs, with the chance to set the record in the Super Bowl 2023.

Philadelphia has four players with at least 12 sacks, becoming the first team in history to earn that mark, and Haason Reddish has 19.5 sacks this season. The elite pass rush helps to boost overall passing defense, with the Eagles yielding only 171 passing yards per game and a passer rating of 80.1. Opponents average only 6.3 yards per pass against Philadelphia, which is in the top five in total defense, total takeaways, and turnover creation rate.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Though the Eagles have a talented and deep roster, the Chiefs have head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Reid is famously dominant with more than a week to prepare, while Mahomes is just won the NFL MLV award. The two combine to lead the NFL's best offense, with the Chiefs leading the league with 29.2 points per game and 2.71 points per possession this season. Kansas City also sits atop the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game and 39.3 yards per drive this season, setting the pace with 6.4 yards per play (including playoffs), 408 first downs, and nearly 300 passing yards per game.

The Chiefs are in the top three in third down efficiency, fourth down efficiency, and red zone efficiency, and own the best conversion rate in third and long situations (46%) of any team since 2011. Mahomes is looking to become the first player to win the MVP award and the Super Bowl in the same season in more than two decades and, in addition to his NFL-leading numbers from the 2022 season, Mahomes has more passing yards (27,859) and passing touchdowns (224) in the last five seasons than any player over a five-season span in history.

