The Kansas City Chiefs will be in familiar territory when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Kansas City (16-3) is playing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the third time in four seasons after it won the championship in 2019 before losing to Tampa Bay the following year. Philadelphia (16-3) returns to the Super Bowl after winning the contest for the first time in three attempts in 2017. The Chiefs have won the last three meetings between the teams, most recently posting a 42-30 victory in Week 4 last season.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 57 from State Farm Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 ATS in their last nine playoff games

KC: Under has hit in Chiefs' last three games

Why the Eagles can cover

In the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles racked up 148 rushing yards against San Francisco's top-rated rush defense and set the NFL's all-time record with 39 rushing touchdowns for a season. The dominant showing also exhibited the depth of Philadelphia's rushing attack. Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed just 11 times for 39 yards, taking a risk-averse approach in what turned into a blowout, but he still ran for a third-quarter touchdown that put the game out of reach at 28-7.

Primary back Miles Sanders, who had a career-best 1,269 yards in the regular season, scored Philadelphia's first two touchdowns on powerful runs of six and 13 yards. He finished with 11 carries for 42 yards. Versatile change-of-pace running back Kenneth Gainwell, who saw extended action in the blowout, showed that he might be the most explosive member of the backfield. He finished with 48 yards on 14 rushes and added two catches for 26 yards. Short-yardage back Boston Scott, who also returns kickoffs, made an impact as well with six carries for 21 yards and a score. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City enters the Super Bowl 2023 on a hot streak, winning seven consecutive contests since dropping a 27-24 decision to Cincinnati in Week 13. Patrick Mahomes has posted four 300-yard performances during the run and thrown at least two touchdown passes in all but one contest. The 27-year-old, who led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 TD tosses during the regular season, was 24-of-30 for 278 and five touchdowns in the win over Philadelphia last campaign.

Despite playing with a high-ankle sprain, Mahomes threw for 326 yards and a pair of scores in the Chiefs' 23-20 victory against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He could have another weapon at his disposal for the matchup with the Eagles after Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated from injured reserve on Monday. The 23-year-old running back, who has been sidelined since suffering a high-ankle sprain of his own in Week 11, ran for 102 yards and caught a TD pass in last year's win against Philadelphia. See which team to pick here.

