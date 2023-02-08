Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid facing his former team will be one of the top Super Bowl 57 storylines when the AFC champions take on the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday. The matchup marks the fifth instance in the Super Bowl in which a coach faces the club he formerly led. Reid coached the Eagles in Super Bowl 39, but came up short against the New England Patriots, 24-21. The lone championship of his career came with the Chiefs in a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers three years ago. Other coaches have gone 2-2 when facing their former clubs in the Super Bowl.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 57 from State Farm Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see the NFL predictions and Super Bowl 2023 predictions from top SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 ATS in their last nine playoff games

KC: Under has hit in Chiefs' last three games

Why the Eagles can cover

In the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles racked up 148 rushing yards against San Francisco's top-rated rush defense and set the NFL's all-time record with 39 rushing touchdowns for a season. The dominant showing also exhibited the depth of Philadelphia's rushing attack. Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed just 11 times for 39 yards, taking a risk-averse approach in what turned into a blowout, but he still ran for a third-quarter touchdown that put the game out of reach at 28-7.

Primary back Miles Sanders, who had a career-best 1,269 yards in the regular season, scored Philadelphia's first two touchdowns on powerful runs of six and 13 yards. He finished with 11 carries for 42 yards. Versatile change-of-pace running back Kenneth Gainwell, who saw extended action in the blowout, showed that he might be the most explosive member of the backfield. He finished with 48 yards on 14 rushes and added two catches for 26 yards. Short-yardage back Boston Scott, who also returns kickoffs, made an impact as well with six carries for 21 yards and a score. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the MVP favorites, would not let a bum ankle stop him in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes (67.4%) for 326 yards and two touchdowns. In two postseason games, he has completed 51 of 73 attempts (69.9%) for 521 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for a 108.3 rating. During the regular season, he completed 435 of 648 passes (67.1%) for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns with 12 interceptions for a rating of 105.2.

Tight end Travis Kelce has been Mahomes' go-to option. He leads the team in playoff receptions with 21 for 176 yards (8.4 average) and three touchdowns. He also has 11 first-down conversions. Against Jacksonville in the divisional round, he caught 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He had 110 receptions during the regular season for 1,338 yards (12.2 average) and 12 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

