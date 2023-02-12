The Philadelphia Eagles have cruised past the competition thus far in the 2023 NFL playoffs, outscoring their two opponents 69-14. Life won't be as easy, however, when they line up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl 57. Philadelphia (16-3) rolled past an inferior New York Giants team in the Divisional Round and then demolished a San Francisco squad that saw both its quarterbacks go down with injuries. Kansas City (16-3), which has won seven straight contests entering the 2023 Super Bowl, should provide a much bigger challenge when it makes its third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 57 from State Farm Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.

Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 ATS in their last nine playoff games

KC: Under has hit in Chiefs' last three games

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia had the fifth-best rushing offense during the regular season, averaging 147.6 yards per game, and has turned it up a notch in the NFL playoffs 2023. After gaining 268 yards on the ground versus the Giants, which was six shy of the franchise postseason record set in 1949, the Eagles ran for 148 versus a 49ers defense that was second against the run (77.7 yards allowed). Kenneth Gainwell posted his first career 100-yard performance in the win over New York, rushing for 112 and a touchdown and led the team with 48 in the NFC Championship Game.

Philadelphia led the NFL with 32 rushing TDs in the regular season and has recorded seven in the playoffs, with Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and quarterback Jalen Hurts each registering two. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles came within two sacks of the NFL single-season record of 72 set in 1984 by Chicago and have notched eight in this postseason. Linebacker Haason Reddick was tied for second with a career-high 16 sacks this year and leads the league with 3.5 in the playoffs. The 28-year-old, who was selected by Arizona with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is the first player in league history with at least 10 sacks in three straight seasons with three different teams. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has a stout and versatile defense. The Chiefs finished the season ranked 11th in total defense (328.2) and eighth in run defense (107.2). This unit is headlined by defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has been an anchor in the middle of a defense that dominates against the run and pass. The four-time Pro Bowler had 15.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. He's coming off a two-sack performance in the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Linebacker Nick Bolton has played lights-out throughout the season. Bolton utilizes his speed and awareness to make plays on the ball. The Missouri native played 98% of all defensive snaps while ranking second in the NFL in total tackles (180). He tallied double-digit stops in 10 games, including the 2023 NFL playoffs. In the Wild Card Round against Jacksonville, Bolton had 10 total stops. See which team to pick here.

