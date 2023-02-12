The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The Chiefs are looking to secure their third Lombardi Trophy, while Philadelphia has its eyes set on its second title. Both teams have gone 16-3 on year, led by stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is 16-1 as a starter this season heading into the 2023 Super Bowl, but the Eagles went just 2-6 against the spread away from home.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 57 from State Farm Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see the NFL predictions and Super Bowl 2023 predictions from top SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

Now, White has set his sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 ATS in their last nine playoff games

KC: Under has hit in Chiefs' last three games

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia trots out an aggressive and exciting defensive unit. The Eagles ended the season first in the league in sacks (70) and pass defense (178.1). Furthermore, Philadelphia is second in total defense (301.5) and tied for fourth in takeaways (27). The Eagles have difference-makers on all three levels and are able to limit opposing offenses consistently. The Eagles have four players with at least 11 sacks on the season.

Linebacker Hassan Reddick headlines the way for this prominent edge rush group. Reddick has violent hands and superb quickness to get after the quarterback. The Temple product was tied for second in the league in sacks (16) and tied for first in forced fumbles (5). He's also logged 3.5 sacks total through the 2023 NFL playoffs. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is an anchor in the middle of the line. Hargrave shallows ball-carriers in the run game and has the ferocity to get into the backfield. The S.C. State product finished the season with 60 total tackles, 11 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has a stout and versatile defense. The Chiefs finished the season ranked 11th in total defense (328.2) and eighth in run defense (107.2). This unit is headlined by defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has been an anchor in the middle of a defense that dominates against the run and pass. The four-time Pro Bowler had 15.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. He's coming off a two-sack performance in the AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Linebacker Nick Bolton has played lights-out throughout the season. Bolton utilizes his speed and awareness to make plays on the ball. The Missouri native played 98% of all defensive snaps while ranking second in the NFL in total tackles (180). He tallied double-digit stops in 10 games, including the 2023 NFL playoffs. In the Wild Card Round against Jacksonville, Bolton had 10 total stops.

