High-powered offenses will be featured in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles led the AFC and NFC, respectively, in scoring offense this season, and the teams will meet on the NFL's biggest stage in the 2023 Super Bowl. Kansas City is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, with the Chiefs winning seven straight games to improve to 16-3 overall. Philadelphia is also 16-3 this season, winning 16 of 17 games with standout quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles have outscored playoff opponents by 55 points in two games.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 57 from State Farm Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see the NFL predictions and Super Bowl 2023 predictions from top SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White, the Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also an incredible 103-74-6 on his last 183 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning $2,070 for $100 bettors.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 ATS in their last nine playoff games

KC: Under has hit in Chiefs' last three games

Chiefs vs. Eagles picks

Why the Eagles can cover

In the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles racked up 148 rushing yards against San Francisco's top-rated rush defense and set the NFL's all-time record with 39 rushing touchdowns for a season. The dominant showing also exhibited the depth of Philadelphia's rushing attack. Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed just 11 times for 39 yards, taking a risk-averse approach in what turned into a blowout, but he still ran for a third-quarter touchdown that put the game out of reach at 28-7.

Primary back Miles Sanders, who had a career-best 1,269 yards in the regular season, scored Philadelphia's first two touchdowns on powerful runs of six and 13 yards. He finished with 11 carries for 42 yards. Versatile change-of-pace running back Kenneth Gainwell, who saw extended action in the blowout, showed that he might be the most explosive member of the backfield. He finished with 48 yards on 14 rushes and added two catches for 26 yards. Short-yardage back Boston Scott, who also returns kickoffs, made an impact as well with six carries for 21 yards and a score.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is on a seven-game winning streak and, in addition to a top-flight offense, the Chiefs are excelling on defense at an optimal time. The Chiefs are allowing only 4.6 yards per play and 5.8 yards per pass during the winning streak, with opponents completing only 61% of pass attempts. Kansas City has eight interceptions and only 11 passing touchdowns allowed in that seven-game sample, and the Chiefs are No. 6 in the NFL in pressure rate. The Chiefs also finished in the top seven in PFF pass rush grade during the regular season and No. 2 in the league with 55 sacks.

Kansas City is stout against the run, yielding only 107.2 yards per game and 10 rushing touchdowns this season, and the Chiefs gave up only 5.6 net yards per pass attempt. Kansas City is a top-12 team in total defense (328.2 yards allowed per game) and above-average in third down efficiency, allowing opponents to move the chains on only 38.3% of attempts.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

For Super Bowl 2023, White is leaning Under the total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back.

