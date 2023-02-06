The NFL's top seeds in each conference will collide when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday. The Chiefs (16-3), who are making their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons, advanced with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. It was Kansas City's fifth AFC title game appearance in a row. The Eagles (16-3), who are making their second Super Bowl appearance in six seasons and fourth overall, crushed the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 57 from State Farm Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 50. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see the NFL predictions and Super Bowl 2023 predictions from top SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 50 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 ATS in their last nine playoff games

KC: Under has hit in Chiefs' last three games

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, despite still feeling the effects of an injured shoulder, continues to play at a high level. In the divisional round win over the New York Giants, Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 34 yards and one touchdown. In the NFC Championship Game against San Francisco, he carried 11 times for 39 yards (3.5 average) and a score. As his health continues to rebound, Hurts is resembling what he looked like during the regular season, when he completed 306 of 460 passes (66.5%) for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Eagles' rushing attack has taken center stage in the 2023 NFL playoffs, as Philadelphia has gained 416 yards on 88 carries in two games, an average of 4.7 yards per tote, and seven touchdowns. Leading the way is running back Kenneth Gainwell, who has 26 carries for 160 yards (6.2 average) and one touchdown. Running back Miles Sanders has carried 28 times for 132 yards (4.7 average) and two touchdowns. Hurts has also gotten in on the act with 20 carries for 73 yards (3.7 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the MVP favorites, would not let a bum ankle stop him in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes (67.4%) for 326 yards and two touchdowns. In two postseason games, he has completed 51 of 73 attempts (69.9%) for 521 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for a 108.3 rating. During the regular season, he completed 435 of 648 passes (67.1%) for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns with 12 interceptions for a rating of 105.2.

Tight end Travis Kelce has been Mahomes' go-to option. He leads the team in playoff receptions with 21 for 176 yards (8.4 average) and three touchdowns. He also has 11 first-down conversions. Against Jacksonville in the divisional round, he caught 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He had 110 receptions during the regular season for 1,338 yards (12.2 average) and 12 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

