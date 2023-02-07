The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will try to continue their postseason domination when they take on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles (16-3), who have outscored their opponents 69-14 in the previous two games, will try to win their second Super Bowl title in six years. The Chiefs (16-3), who haven't been nearly as dominant, have taken care of business by downing Jacksonville and Cincinnati in the NFL playoffs 2023. Kansas City is making its third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons under coach Andy Reid, the former Eagles mentor, having won Super Bowl 54.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 57 from State Farm Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 50. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see the NFL predictions and Super Bowl 2023 predictions from top SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

Now, White has set his sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 50 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 ATS in their last nine playoff games

KC: Under has hit in Chiefs' last three games

Why the Eagles can cover

Running back Miles Sanders leads Philadelphia's rushing attack. During the regular season, he led the team with 259 carries for 1,269 yards (4.9 average) and 11 touchdowns. He had nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more and converted 62 first downs. In the divisional playoff win over the New York Giants, Sanders carried 17 times for 90 yards (5.3 average). A week later against San Francisco, he rushed 11 times for 42 yards, but found the end zone twice. For his career, Sanders is averaging 5.0 yards per carry, rushing 739 times for 3,708 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell, who finished third on the team in rushing during the regular season, has come on in the NFL playoffs. In 17 regular season games, Gainwell had 240 yards rushing on 53 carries (4.5 average) and four touchdowns. In the win over the Giants in the divisional round, he carried 12 times for 112 yards (9.3 average) and a score. He followed that up with 14 carries for 48 yards against San Francisco, including a long of 17 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the MVP favorites, would not let a bum ankle stop him in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes (67.4%) for 326 yards and two touchdowns. In two postseason games, he has completed 51 of 73 attempts (69.9%) for 521 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for a 108.3 rating. During the regular season, he completed 435 of 648 passes (67.1%) for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns with 12 interceptions for a rating of 105.2.

Tight end Travis Kelce has been Mahomes' go-to option. He leads the team in playoff receptions with 21 for 176 yards (8.4 average) and three touchdowns. He also has 11 first-down conversions. Against Jacksonville in the divisional round, he caught 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He had 110 receptions during the regular season for 1,338 yards (12.2 average) and 12 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

