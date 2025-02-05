The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday. The Eagles went 14-3 during the regular season and earned the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoff bracket. They've won three straight games at home to punch their ticket to the 2025 Super Bowl and beat the Washington Commanders, 55-23, in the NFC Championship Game. On the other side, the Chiefs went 15-2 and locked down the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Kansas City beat the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, in the AFC Championship Game.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. The Chiefs are -123 money-line favorites (risk $123 to win $100) while the Eagles are +103 underdogs (risk $100 to win $103). Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Chiefs.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also an amazing 33-17 (+1329) on his last 50 NFL picks on the Chiefs. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has zoned in on Chiefs vs. Eagles. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Kansas City -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 48.5 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Kansas City -123, Philadelphia +103

PHI: Eagles are 13-7 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 9-10 ATS this season

Chiefs vs. Eagles picks: See picks at SportsLine

Chiefs vs. Eagles streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes rises to the moment in the NFL playoffs. Mahomes uses his strong accuracy and arm strength to make throws on all three levels on the field. Over 20 career postseason games, Mahomes has thrown for 5,557 yards and 43 touchdowns. In Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles two years ago, he went 21-of-27 for 182 yards with three passing scores. He also rushed for 43 yards.

Tight end Travis Kelce is another reliable playmaker. Over 24 career playoff games, Kelce has reeled in 174 catches for 2,039 receiving yards with 20 touchdowns. Receiver Xavier Worthy has stepped up as a rookie for this squad. This season, Worthy had 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns. He's surpassed 50 receiving yards in six games between the playoffs and the regular season. In his last outing, Worthy had six grabs for 85 yards and a touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is a dual-threat playmaker under center who takes care of the football. Over three games this postseason, the 26-year-old has gone 48-of-69 (69.5%) for 505 yards and three passing touchdowns. He's also added 122 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. In the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs in 2023, Hurts had 304 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

Running back Saquon Barkley has been the most explosive tailback in the NFL this season. Barkley has racked up 2,447 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns during the regular and postseason. He's recorded 100-plus rushing yards in all three playoff games for the Birds. In his last outing, Barkley finished with 118 yards and three scores on the ground. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Eagles picks

Hartstein has analyzed Chiefs vs. Eagles from every possible angle. He's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Head to SportsLine to see what it is, and find out which team to back.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Eagles on Sunday in the 2025 Super Bowl, and which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Eagles spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who is 33-17 on picks involving the Chiefs, and find out.