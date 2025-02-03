Super Bowl LIX is now set as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will go toe-to-toe in New Orleans with the winner hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Both of these teams have punched their ticket down to the Big Easy with impressive wins in the conference championships. Philadelphia leaned heavily on its ground attack, rushing for six touchdowns in a blowout win over the Washington Commanders. As for the Chiefs, their matchup with the Buffalo Bills came down to the wire, but Patrick Mahomes was once again able to sprinkle some late-game magic to reach the Super Bowl for the fifth time in his career.

Here's an early preview of Super Bowl 59 and some notable storylines to keep an eye on.

Super Bowl LIX lookahead

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisianna)

TV: FOX

Odds: Chiefs -1.5, O/U 49.5

Rematch of Super Bowl LVII

This isn't the first time that these two teams have met on this massive stage. We only have to go back to Super Bowl LVII in February of 2023 to find their last matchup. Back then, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs were able to get the 38-35 win over Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

Mahomes and Hurts are just the fourth pair of opposing quarterbacks to meet in multiple Super Bowls, joining Terry Bradshaw vs. Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman vs. Jim Kelly, and Eli Manning vs. Tom Brady.

Chiefs eye three-peat

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to accomplish a feat that has never been done before in the NFL: Win three straight Super Bowls. In fact, the Chiefs are already the first team ever that has advanced to the Super Bowl with a chance at a three-peat. They are also just the fourth team overall to reach three straight Super Bowls (1971-73 Miami Dolphins, 1990-93 Buffalo Bills and 2016-18 New England Patriots).

Beyond the three-peat, heading to the Super Bowl has become routine to K.C. as the franchise has reached the big game five times over the last six seasons, becoming the first team to do so.

Matchups to watch

Saquon Barkley vs. Chiefs run defense: Saquon Barkley's first season with the Eagles has been otherworldly and he's carried his earth-shattering regular season production into the playoffs. In three playoff games, Barkley has totaled 442 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground. How defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo decides to attack Barkley will be one of the more fascinating angles of this Super Bowl. Stopping the run has largely been a strength of the Chiefs this season, holding opponents to 4.2 yards per carry. However, they did let James Cook average 6.5 yards per carry to go along with two rushing touchdowns in the AFC Championship.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Eagles secondary: The Eagles are the No. 1 scoring and total defense in the NFL entering the Super Bowl, and have a pristine 8-0 turnover differential in these playoffs. They've held opponents to a league-best 4.8 yards per play and are a top-five red zone defense allowing opponents to score touchdowns on just 48.2% of their trips. Now, that unit gets its toughest task to date in Patrick Mahomes, who is already among the greatest quarterbacks of all time. As we've seen throughout the season and in the AFC Championship against Buffalo, if the Eagles defense leaves the door open for Mahomes by just a crack, he'll slam through.