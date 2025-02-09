After another long and exciting season, the Super Bowl is just minutes away! Fans have begun flocking (no pun intended) into the Caesars Superdome and the players are on the field warming up.

The championship showdown promises all kinds of fireworks, with Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and Co. now enjoying the company of the ultra-explosive Saquon Barkley as they look to make up for their 2022 Super Bowl defeat against the Chiefs, who are looking for their record third straight Super Bowl win.

How can you tune in? When does the big game kick off? Here are the key details:

Where to watch Super Bowl LIX

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Halftime performer: Kendrick Lamar

Follow: CBS Sports App

Note: NFL+ will also live-stream Super Bowl LIX for mobile devices, while Tubi will stream Super Bowl LIX for free on mobile and connected devices, including smart TVs. FoxSports.com will also carry Fox's broadcast of the big game.

Super Bowl LIX audio broadcasts will also be available via NFL+, SiriusXM and Westwood One.

