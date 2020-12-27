Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Kansas City

Current Records: Atlanta 4-10; Kansas City 13-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading back home. They and the Atlanta Falcons will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

It was close, but Kansas City ultimately received the gift of a 32-29 win from a begrudging New Orleans squad last week. Having forecasted a close victory for them, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for three TDs and 254 yards on 47 attempts in addition to picking up 37 yards on the ground. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 121.80.

Atlanta suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Tampa Bay 31-27. The Falcons were up 17 to nothing at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by QB Matt Ryan, who passed for three TDs and 356 yards on 49 attempts. Ryan had some trouble finding his footing against the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Atlanta is now 4-10 while the Chiefs sit at 13-1. Atlanta has been eliminated from playoff contention. Kansas City has clinched a playoff berth as the current first seed in the AFC.

This next game looks promising for Kansas City, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Kansas City, who are 7-7 against the spread.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chiefs enter the contest with 322.1 passing yards per game on average, which is the best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Falcons are stumbling into the matchup with the second most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 302.9 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for Kansas City's receiving core.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $93.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.