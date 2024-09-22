The Atlanta Falcons (1-1) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) in a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs have won two straight games and will try to keep the momentum going. Last Sunday, Kansas City topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-25, in an AFC showdown. On the other sideline, Atlanta notched a win that will give them plenty of momentum going into SNF. On Monday Night Football last week, the Falcons came back to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 22-21.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Falcons odds via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Falcons vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Chiefs vs. Falcons spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Falcons over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Falcons money line: Kansas City -167, Atlanta +140

ATL: Falcons have hit the 4Q Moneyline in five of their last seven games at home

KC: Chiefs have hit the 1H Game Total Over in 14 of their last 22 games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Even though running back Isiah Pacheco was placed on injured reserve, the Chiefs have a collection of weapons on the offensive end. Rookie receiver Xavier Worthy was nabbed in the first round of April's draft, providing them with another speedy deep threat. Through two games, the Texas product has four catches for 64 yards and one touchdown. He also has 26 rushing yards and an additional score.

We can't forget about tight end Travis Kelce. He has a rapport with Patrick Mahomes that NFL fans know all to well. Kelce is also strong at finding soft spots in coverages. The 34-year-old can attack from different levels on the field and be tough to bring down in the open field. Kelce has recorded 911 receptions, 11,367 receiving yards, and 74 touchdowns in his career. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Falcons can cover

After a shaky offensive performance in Week 1, the Falcons bounced back in the Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Atlanta recorded 385 total yards per game with 6.6 yards per play. Quarterback Kirk Cousins made some big-time plays throws throughout the contest, finishing 20-of-29 for 241 yards and two passing touchdowns.

There were three players who recorded 40-plus receiving yards. Receiver Darnell Mooney is a solid deep threat. In Week 2, Mooney had three catches for 88 yards and one touchdown. Drake London was another capable playmaker. London is a physical pass-catcher with reliable hands. The USC product had six receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown last Monday. See who to back at SportsLine.

