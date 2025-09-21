The Kansas City Chiefs look to get back on track when they take on the New York Giants on 'Sunday Night Football.' Kansas City fell 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, while the New York Giants fell 40-37 in overtime to the Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs (0-2), the nine-time defending AFC West champions, have not had a losing record since 2012. The Giants (0-2), who have not placed higher than second in the NFC East since 2011, last reached the postseason in 2022.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs have won the last two meetings with the Giants, including a 20-17 triumph in 2021. Kansas City is a 6-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Giants odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Kansas City is the -319 favorite (risk $319 to win $100) on the money line. Before making any Giants vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Chiefs vs. Giants and just revealed its coveted betting picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds for the Chiefs vs. Giants:

Chiefs vs. Giants spread Chiefs -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook Chiefs vs. Giants over/under 44.5 points Chiefs vs. Giants money line Chiefs -319, Giants +255 Chiefs vs. Giants picks See picks at SportsLine Chiefs vs. Giants streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in his ninth season with Kansas City, and eighth year as the starter. He is the youngest player to have won both a league MVP and a Super Bowl title. In 114 career games, Mahomes has completed 66.5% of his passing attempts for 32,797 yards and 247 touchdowns with just 75 interceptions for a 101.8 rating. He has also carried 445 times for 2,366 yards (5.3 average) and 16 touchdowns.

Tight end Travis Kelce continues to be one of the Chiefs' top offense weapons. In two games this season, he has caught six passes for 108 yards and one touchdown. He has two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 37. He has 61 yards after the catch and has converted five first downs. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Giants can cover

New York's offense is led by quarterback Russell Wilson, who is in his first season with the team. Through the first two games, Wilson is not only the team's top passer, but also leads the Giants in rushing. He has completed 47 of 78 passes (60.3%) for 618 yards and three touchdowns. He has been picked off once, but has a rating of 92.8. He has also rushed 11 times for 67 yards.

Fourth round draft pick Cam Skattebo has been New York's top running back. He has carried 13 times for 42 yards (3.2 average) and one touchdown. In the overtime loss at Dallas, he carried 11 times for 45 yards and one touchdown. The former Arizona State standout finished as the Sun Devils' top running back in 2024, rushing 293 times for 1,711 yards (5.8 average) and 21 touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Chiefs vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 44 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Giants, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Giants spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $7,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.