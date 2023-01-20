Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Kansas City

Regular Season Records: Jacksonville 9-8; Kansas City 14-3

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory.

Kansas City strolled past the Las Vegas Raiders with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the contest 31-13. The team accrued 24 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Kansas City relied on the efforts of RB Isiah Pacheco, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for one TD and 202 yards on 26 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 147.20.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing last week. They slipped by the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. Jacksonville was down 27-7 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. No one had a standout game offensively for Jacksonville, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR Marvin Jones, TE Evan Engram, and WR Zay Jones. QB Trevor Lawrence ended up with a passer rating of 122.10.

The Chiefs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jaguars when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, winning 27-17. Will Kansas City repeat their success, or does Jacksonville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City have won all of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last nine years.