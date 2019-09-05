Chiefs vs. Jaguars: How to watch, stream Patrick Mahomes' 2019 debut on CBS, CBS All Access

Both teams have been in the AFC Championship in recent years, but the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs couldn't be more different entering the 2019 NFL season.

Before we reveal why Sunday's Week 1 clash between the Chiefs and Jags is a clash between polar opposites -- both of whom have eyes on the playoffs -- let's share details on how and when to tune in.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Kansas City confirmed it has one of the league's best young gunslingers in 2018, riding MVP Patrick Mahomes and his 50 touchdown passes all the way to the conference title game. With another full offseason under his belt, Mahomes returns in 2019 as the headliner of a clear-cut favorite in the AFC -- outside of the reigning champion New England Patriots -- thanks to a team loaded to the max with offensive firepower. From Andy Reid's play-calling and Travis Kelce's consistency to Tyreek Hill's blazing speed and even LeSean McCoy's added presence in the backfield, the Chiefs are built to win -- and dominate -- by scoring points, and few clubs look as dangerous as them both in the near and distant future.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, is still picking up the pieces from its 2018 collapse, in which Blake Bortles played his way out of the quarterback job -- and out of town -- and the once-vaunted defense imploded during a 5-11 finish. Jaguars fans have reason to believe the team will be better in the locker room now that Nick Foles is under center, and their defense still has some of the NFL's top young starters. Unlike K.C., however, this isn't a team built to run up the score. It's a team built to limit the score. In a weak and muddied AFC South, Jacksonville has a feasible path to the playoffs, but its road to the postseason will probably come only if Foles plays a lot of keep-away, Leonard Fournette reignites their ground-and-pound offense and the "D" headlines the whole ordeal.

Predictions

CBS Sports' John Breech likes the Chiefs to win big in this one, forecasting a 30-17 victory for the visitors.

Yours truly thinks the Jaguars will be legitimate contenders for an AFC South title this season -- but also thinks the Chiefs are far too talented to pick against on Sunday. Maybe Foles will surprise, and maybe the Jacksonville defense will pester Mahomes in their own house, but it's incredibly hard to see all those K.C. weapons coming up short to start the year.

Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.