Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 1 AFC matchup

Fret no more, because meaningful NFL football has returned and there's at least one AFC battle you'll get a chance to sharpen your teeth on.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m., CBS, CBS All Access), it's a game that features one of the best defenses in the league against the reigning MVP in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is hot off of a 5,000-yard, 50 touchdown season wherein he threw only 12 interceptions.

The Jaguars landed the moniker "Sacksonville" for a reason, and will look to bully the phenom into making poor decisions that All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Co. can capitalize on. Flipping the coin a bit for the Jaguars, though, they're going to have their hands full trying to stop the Chiefs pass rush -- now led by defensive end Frank Clark -- without starting left tackle Cam Robinson to help protect Nick Foles.

Foles, a former Super Bowl MVP, brings a lot of optimism to North Florida in the post-Blake Bortles era, but remaining upright will be key in getting off to a strong start. Expect the Jaguars to work toward establishing the run with Leonard Fournette to help keep the Chiefs honest and, as you can probably guess, there's no doubt Mahomes will look to air it out with newly-extended Tyreek Hill as the turbo wideout tries to prove Ramsey is all talk.

Kick the tires and light the fires, folks.

Thank you for joining us.