The Kansas City Chiefs had more than a week to reflect on their disappointing beginning of the 2023 NFL season. The Chiefs fell to the Lions, 21-20, at home in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. Kansas City missed tight end Travis Kelce, who suffered a hyperextended knee on the Tuesday practice before the game, and it showed with four dropped passes, including three by Kadarius Toney. Now, they'll visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday on Paramount+. The Jaguars defeated the Colts, 31-21, in Week 1. Can Kansas City rebound from a rough Week 1 or will the Jaguars improve to 2-0? You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City is the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Jaguars odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points is 51. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Sign up now to get 50% off one year of the Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan at Paramount+ (expires 9/20/23). A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all for 50% for a year and a 7-day free trial when you sign up right here.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Chiefs vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Chiefs vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Jaguars streaming: Paramount+ (take half-off an annual plan)

Week 2 NFL picks for Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. Jaguars game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-114 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Chiefs vs. Jaguars, the model is leaning Under the point total. The Chiefs' opening game finished significantly Under in Week 1 with Kansas City and Detroit combining for 41 points, 13 fewer than the total. Much of this was due to Kansas City's offensive struggles, which included receiver drops and Patrick Mahomes completing just 53.8 percent of his passes for 226 yards.

Week 1 was Mahomes' worst completion percentage since Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. Kelce appears on track to return, but even if he can, there's no guarantee he'll be 100% and if the Kansas City receivers continue to struggle, the Chiefs may struggle to score again.

Even though Jacksonville has a strong offense of its own, the Jaguars will likely want to slow the game down and keep Mahomes on the sideline. Kansas City defeated the Jaguars, 27-20, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season, going Under 51 points. The Chiefs also defeated Jacksonville during the regular season, 27-17, last year. The model shows the Under hits well over 50% of the time in simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and get half-off an annual plan.