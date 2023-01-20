A trip to the AFC Championship game will be at stake when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Saturday. Kansas City (14-3), which received a first-round bye after winning its seventh consecutive AFC West title, has advanced to the conference championship in each of Patrick Mahomes' first four seasons as the team's starting quarterback. The AFC South champion Jaguars (10-8), who recorded a stunning 31-30 comeback victory against the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend, are looking to reach the conference championship game for the fourth time in franchise history.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a nine-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Jaguars vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Jaguars spread: Kansas City -9

Chiefs vs. Jaguars over/under: 52.5 points

Chiefs vs. Jaguars money line: Kansas City -550, Jacksonville +400

KC: Chiefs are 1-7-1 against the spread in their last nine home games

JAX: Jaguars are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven meetings with Kansas City

Why the Chiefs can cover

Mahomes has been superb in the NFL playoffs during his career, leading Kansas City to an 8-3 record and a Super Bowl championship. The 27-year-old has thrown for 3,381 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 postseason games while running for 323 yards and five scores. Mahomes had a strong showing in the Chiefs' 27-17 victory against Jacksonville in Week 10, completing 26-of-35 attempts for 331 yards and four TDs.

Kansas City finished first in passing offense (297.8 yards) during the regular season, as Mahomes led the NFL in yardage (career-high 5,250) and touchdown tosses (41). The team had four players rack up more than 500 receiving yards, with tight end Travis Kelce ranking eighth in the league with 1,338 on a career-best 110 catches. Wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling registered 933 and 687 yards, respectively, in their first season with the Chiefs, while running back Jerick McKinnon finished with 512 and nine TD receptions, including one in each of his last six games.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville ranked in the top 10 in total yards (357.4), passing yards (232.9) and scoring (23.8 points). The Jaguars did so with a second-year quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and numerous skill players in their first year with the club. The 23-year-old Lawrence, who was selected first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled as a rookie, but bounced back to improve his passer rating from 71.9 to 95.2, the second-largest increase by a No. 1 draft pick since Terry Bradshaw in 1971.

Lawrence resembled a rookie in the first half last week, throwing four interceptions against the Chargers. However, he completed 23-of-29 attempts after the fourth pick and began Jacksonville's comeback with a touchdown pass late in the second quarter before throwing three more in the second half. Three of his TD tosses were to newcomers in tight end Evan Engram and wideouts Zay Jones and Christian Kirk, who all set career-highs in catches and receiving yards during their first season with the Jaguars.

