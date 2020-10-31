Teams on opposite ends of the AFC standings meet when the New York Jets visit the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City (6-1) has won two in a row after dropping its only game of the season to Las Vegas on Oct. 11. New York (0-7), meanwhile, is the only winless team remaining in the league. The Chiefs have won two of the past three meetings in the series, although the Jets won the last game, 38-31, at New York on Dec. 3, 2017.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Jets odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Jets vs. Chiefs picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 15-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters Week 8 on an incredible 111-72 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Jets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Jets vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Jets spread: Chiefs -19.5

Chiefs vs. Jets over-under: 49 points

Chiefs vs. Jets money line: Jets +1200, Chiefs -2800

NYJ: CB Pierre Desir leads the Jets with three interceptions

KC: Chiefs are fifth in the league in scoring at 31.1 points per game

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking for his third game in a row with a 105 or better rating with no interceptions. Mahomes has thrown multiple touchdown passes in six of seven games this season. He is the only player in the league with 10-plus touchdowns (16) and one interception this season.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire continues to impress and had one rushing touchdown last week. He has 309 yards from scrimmage in three career home games. He ranks second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (745) and rushing yards (551) this year.

He will be complemented in the backfield by recently-signed veteran Le'Veon Bell, who rushed for 39 yards last week in his Chiefs debut. In his last home game against the Jets as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell had 154 yards from scrimmage (Oct. 9, 2016).

Why the Jets can cover

Despite that, Kansas City is not a lock to cover the Jets vs. Chiefs spread. That's because New York has done a strong job of creating turnovers with 10, tied for eighth-best in the league, and has a plus-two turnover differential, ninth-best in the NFL. Desir is one of the Jets' top defenders and has registered 37 tackles, including 29 solo. He has 1.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and three picks, including one returned for a touchdown.

Offensively, the Jets are led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who is looking for his fifth straight road game with a touchdown pass. Darnold can also make plays with his feet and is third on the team in rushing with 14 carries for 117 yards (8.4 average) and one touchdown.

How to make Jets vs. Chiefs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Mahomes will pass for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns, while Darnold will throw for nearly 200 yards and a score. It has also generated a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick here.

So who wins Jets vs. Chiefs? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. Chiefs spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,800 on its NFL picks over the past five seasons, and find out.