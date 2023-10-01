MetLife Stadium will be the center of attention in the NFL world for Sunday Night Football. The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the New York Jets in a Week 4 battle under the lights, the finale of a 14-game Sunday slate for the league. The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs are 2-1 to begin the season, including a 1-0 mark away from Kansas City. The Jets are 1-2 in 2023, winning the opener before losing the last two games. Pop star Taylor Swift will reportedly be in attendance to root on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Kansas City as an 8.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Jets odds. Before making any Jets vs. Chiefs picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Jets spread: Chiefs -8.5

Chiefs vs. Jets over/under: 41.5 points

Chiefs vs. Jets money line: Chiefs -425, Jets +325

KC: Chiefs are 8-11-1 against the spread in the last 20 games

NYJ: Jets are 9-11 against the spread in the last 20 games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Attention is rightfully paid to Kansas City's offense, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading a unit that keyed a Super Bowl win a year ago. However, the Chiefs are also flying high on defense this season. Kansas City is No. 4 in the NFL in scoring defense, yielding only 13.3 points per game, and opponents are scoring only 1.03 points per drive against the Chiefs. The Chiefs have given up points on only 21.9% of possessions, and Kansas City gives up only 4.6 yards per play. Against the pass, Kansas City is stout, giving up only 178.0 passing yards per game and only two passing touchdowns in three contests.

That helps the group to post top-five marks in first downs allowed (48), third down efficiency allowed (30.8%), and red zone efficiency allowed (37.5%). Defensive tackle Chris Jones is the anchor of Kansas City's defensive approach and, after he missed Week 1, Jones produced 2.5 sacks in the last two games. That comes after a 2022 campaign in which he finished near the top of the NFL with 15.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss, and Jones is a four-time Pro Bowl selection. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jets can cover

The Jets are giving up only 20.3 points per game this season while limiting opponents to just 1.61 points per drive. That comes after a 2022 campaign in which New York finished in the top four in passing yards allowed, total yards allowed, and points allowed over the 17-game regular season. The Jets are also in the top 10 of the league in allowing only 4.8 yards per play in 2023 and opponents generate only 3.7 yards per rush attempt against New York.

The Jets are elite in the red zone, posting a top-five mark in efficiency allowed (37.5%), and New York has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season. Turnovers could also be pivotal in this game, with Kansas City already giving the ball away six times this year and New York producing four takeaways. New York's defense is full of star power, but the headliner may be Sauce Gardner. The young defensive back finished as a 2022 first team All-Pro selection and 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, with Gardner leading the league with 20 passes defended last season. See which team to pick here.

