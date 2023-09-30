The NFL will showcase a 14-game slate on Sunday, with the finale of the day taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The New York Jets will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to town for a Sunday Night Football showdown between AFC foes, with pop superstar Taylor Swift reportedly in attendance rooting on Travis Kelce and company. The Jets are 1-2 this season after a 15-10 loss to New England a week ago. The Chiefs are 2-1 overall following a 41-10 drubbing of the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is an 8.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Jets odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Chiefs vs. Jets spread: Chiefs -8.5

Chiefs vs. Jets over/under: 41.5 points

Chiefs vs. Jets money line: Chiefs -425, Jets +325

KC: Chiefs are 8-11-1 against the spread in the last 20 games

NYJ: Jets are 9-11 against the spread in the last 20 games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's offense is electric, designed by Andy Reid and implemented by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs led the NFL in points scored and total yards in 2022, and that sky-high level of play continues in 2023. Kansas City is averaging 2.44 points per drive and 26.0 points per game so far this season, producing top-five marks in total yards (390.3 per game) and yards per play (5.8). Led by Mahomes, the Chiefs are in the top five in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and Kansas City's running game has been stout with 114.7 yards per game.

The Chiefs are No. 3 in the league in red zone efficiency (75%) and convert 46.3% of third down chances. The connection between Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce forms the centerpiece of the offense, with Mahomes coming off an MVP season in which he led the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41). He leads the league with a 0.88% sack rate in three games this season, and Kelce has a touchdown in his first two games in 2023. Kelce is arguably the best pass-catching tight end in NFL history, leading all tight ends with 71.5 receiving yards per game in his career and landing No. 4 all-time in receptions (825) and yards (10,439) in far fewer games played than tight ends ranked above him. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jets can cover

The Jets are giving up only 20.3 points per game this season while limiting opponents to just 1.61 points per drive. That comes after a 2022 campaign in which New York finished in the top four in passing yards allowed, total yards allowed, and points allowed over the 17-game regular season. The Jets are also in the top 10 of the league in allowing only 4.8 yards per play in 2023 and opponents generate only 3.7 yards per rush attempt against New York.

The Jets are elite in the red zone, posting a top-five mark in efficiency allowed (37.5%), and New York has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season. Turnovers could also be pivotal in this game, with Kansas City already giving the ball away six times this year and New York producing four takeaways. New York's defense is full of star power, but the headliner may be Sauce Gardner. The young defensive back finished as a 2022 first team All-Pro selection and 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, with Gardner leading the league with 20 passes defended last season. See which team to pick here.

