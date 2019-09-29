Chiefs vs. Lions live updates: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 4 matchup in Detroit
Follow along with all the action as two unbeaten teams square off in a cross-conference battle
It's a battle of unbeatens in Detroit on Sunday, as the Lions host the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs. While the Lions did blow a double-digit lead against the Arizona Cardinals in the tie they registered in the season opener, Matt Patricia's Lions have played relatively well through the early stages of the 2019 season. They have won each of their last two games by three points, and are expecting another close bout with the Chiefs this week.
After winning the MVP award last year, Mahomes has not slowed down. In his first three games, Mahomes has passed for 350 or more yards and thrown three or more passing touchdowns and no interceptions -- making him the first player in NFL history to do so. The Chiefs have also scored 25 or more points in 25 straight games, which is the longest streak in NFL history.
This offense hasn't been slowed down by the absence of Tyreek Hill. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson have combined for five touchdowns over the past two games, and they look perfectly comfortable in this explosive offense.
The Lions have a chance to shock the NFL world this week, and they will need quarterback Matthew Stafford to up his game if they want to advance to 3-0-1. Stafford threw for three touchdowns in Week 1, but has thrown for just three touchdowns and two interceptions since then. Last week, he had just 201 passing yards against a subpar Philadelphia secondary, which was very surprising.
Mahomes vs. Stafford. The veteran vs. the wunderkind. This should be a fun one.
How to watch
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field (Detroit)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
