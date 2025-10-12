Chiefs vs. Lions live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

For the Week 6 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Detroit Lions.

Kansas City dropped to 2-3 with a dispiriting loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on last week's "Monday Night Football." The Chiefs led by double-digits in the game, and held a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter but allowed Trevor Lawrence to march down the field for the game-winning score. Kansas City had won back-to-back games to climb back to .500 after starting the season 0-2, but now has to secure another victory to avoid falling deeper into a hole in the AFC West.

The Lions have won four in a row after their blowout season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers, with the most recent of those victories being a total destruction of the Cincinnati Bengals. Detroit is once again leading the league in scoring despite its poor Week 1 effort, as the Lions have topped 34 points in each of their four consecutive victories. They've staked themselves to a lead in the NFC North now, and they'll look to continue pushing forward in their quest for the top seed in the NFC.

Will the Chiefs even their record at .500 once again, or will the Lions make it five in a row? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Lions live

When: Sunday, Oct. 12 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 12 | 8:20 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

NBC | fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chiefs -2.5, O/U 52.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

