The new NFL season gets underway Thursday as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. Kansas City (14-3) reached double-digit victories for the eighth straight campaign en route to its seventh consecutive AFC West crown and second Super Bowl title in four years. The Lions (9-8) rebounded from a 1-6 start to post their first winning season since 2017, winning eight of their final 10 games. The Chiefs are 9-5 in the all-time series and have won the last two meetings.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Lions odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before locking in any Lions vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Chiefs vs. Lions spread: Kansas City -6.5

Chiefs vs. Lions over/under: 54 points

Chiefs vs. Lions money line: Kansas City -286, Detroit +230

KC: Chiefs have scored 30 or more points in an NFL-record seven straight season-openers

DET: Lions have lost seven consecutive meetings with defending Super Bowl champions

Why the Chiefs can cover

Despite trading top receiver Tyreek Hill prior to the 2022 season, Kansas City still managed to boast the No. 1 offense in the NFL thanks to Patrick Mahomes. The superstar quarterback led the league with a career-high 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown tosses before enjoying a stellar postseason. Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes completed 72% of his pass attempts while making seven TD throws without an interception in three playoff contests.

Travis Kelce became even more valuable with Hill gone and set career-highs with 110 receptions and 12 touchdown catches, the second-most in the NFL. The 33-year-old tight end registered 1,338 receiving yards in 2022, marking the seventh consecutive season he reached the 1,000-yard mark. Veteran running back Jerick McKinnon played a major role in Kansas City's top-ranked passing offense (297.8 yards per game), hauling in 56 passes for 512 yards and nine TDs, all personal bests. The 31-year-old had seven scoring receptions in 87 gams over his first six NFL campaigns.

Why the Lions can cover

Much is expected from Detroit after last year's finish, as the team is favored to win its first division title since 1993. Jared Goff was instrumental in the Lions' late-season success in 2022, throwing 15 touchdown passes and no interceptions over his final nine contests. The 28-year-old quarterback is closing in on history, as he has 324 consecutive pass attempts without being picked off, 78 shy of the NFL record owned by Aaron Rodgers.

Goff came up with a strong effort in his only previous meeting with Kansas City, as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a 54-51 victory in 2018. The three-time Pro Bowler completed 31-of-49 pass attempts for 413 yards and four TDs, including the game-winner with 1:49 remaining in the fourth quarter, and also ran for a score. Goff and the Lions are hoping Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) will be ready for the opener after the 23-year-old wideout led the team last year with career-highs of 106 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

How to make Chiefs vs. Lions picks

