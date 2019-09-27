Chiefs vs. Lions odds, line: Week 4 NFL picks, predictions from model on 79-53 run

The Chiefs will try to stay on a roll as they face their fourth unbeaten opponent of the season when Kansas City visits the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Chiefs knocked off Baltimore last week, taking a big lead early and then holding on for the 33-28 victory. The Lions edged the Eagles 27-24 to win their second straight game after tying Arizona in the season-opener. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Kansas City is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Lions odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before you lock in your Chiefs vs. Lions picks, see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that the Chiefs' offense is humming, averaging 33.7 points under the direction of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is proving his MVP season was no fluke, passing for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Kansas City boasts plenty of talent on offense, with receiver Sammy Watkins boasting 311 yards on 20 catches, while tight end Travis Kelce has 284 yards on 17 receptions. Rookie receiver Mecole Hardman had an 83-yard touchdown last week, while Demarcus Robinson had three catches for 43 yards and a score.

The Chiefs' defense is allowing 21.3 points and 395.7 yards per game, but the unit has seven sacks and three interceptions this season for a plus-three turnover differential. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had 1.5 of his 2.5 sacks last week and has forced a fumble.

But just because the Kansas City's offense has been hitting on all cylinders doesn't mean it will cover the Lions vs. Chiefs spread on Sunday.

The Lions average 22.3 points and quarterback Matthew Stafford is putting up his usual solid passing numbers in his 11th season with 831 yards and five TDs. Marvin Jones is the most likely target, and he caught six passes for 101 yards and a touchdown last week, the fourth receiver to top 100 yards for the Lions this season. Rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson (131) and receiver Danny Amendola (104) did it in the 27-27 tie against Arizona in Week 1, while Kenny Golladay had 117 in Week 2 against the Chargers.

The Lions' defense is allowing 394.7 yards per game, but the front can get pressure on quarterbacks. The unit has nine sacks this season, including three last week, and linebacker Devon Kennard had three in the season opener.

