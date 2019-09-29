Chiefs vs. Lions odds, line: Week 4 NFL picks, predictions from proven model on 79-53 run

The Chiefs' high-powered offense is in a groove as Kansas City heads to Detroit to take on its fourth consecutive unbeaten foe. The Chiefs' depth was on display last week, as injuries to key players failed to slow them down in a 33-28 victory against Baltimore. The Lions haven't lost a game yet, and winning a 27-24 squeaker last week against the Eagles gives them plenty of confidence. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Kansas City is favored by a touchdown in the latest Chiefs vs. Lions odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before you make your Chiefs vs. Lions picks, you should see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Lions vs. Chiefs. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also has a strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes threw for 374 yards and three scores last week to give him 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season to go with a 134.9 passer rating. He is completing 71.9 percent of his passes and hasn't thrown an interception. Sammy Watkins (311 yards on 20 catches) and Travis Kelce (17 for 284) are the top targets, but Mahomes has other options. Rookie receiver Mecole Hardman filled in for sidelined big-play man Tyreek Hill (collarbone) last week with 97 yards on just two catches, including an 83-yard TD, while Demarcus Robinson had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Darrel Williams ran for 62 yards on nine carries and added five catches for another 47 yards. LeSean McCoy had 90 total yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury, but is expected to suit up on Sunday. The Chiefs are 7-1-1 against the spread in their last nine road games against teams with winning home records, while the Lions have lost five straight at home against teams with winning road records.

But just because the Kansas City's offense has been hitting on all cylinders doesn't mean it will cover the Lions vs. Chiefs spread on Sunday.

The Lions average 22.3 points and quarterback Matthew Stafford is putting up his usual solid passing numbers in his 11th season with 831 yards and five TDs. Marvin Jones is the most likely target, and he caught six passes for 101 yards and a touchdown last week, the fourth receiver to top 100 yards for the Lions this season. Rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson (131) and receiver Danny Amendola (104) did it in the 27-27 tie against Arizona in Week 1, while Kenny Golladay had 117 in Week 2 against the Chargers.

The Lions' defense is allowing 394.7 yards per game, but the front can get pressure on quarterbacks. The unit has nine sacks this season, including three last week, and linebacker Devon Kennard had three in the season opener.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Lions? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Chiefs vs. Lions spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.