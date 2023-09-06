The 104th season in NFL history will begin on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs will hoist their third championship banner and second in four years, but will take on a Lions squad with playoff ambitions after improving by six wins from 2021 to 2022. With millions of eyeballs on the NFL opener, there will be plenty of Lions vs. Chiefs player props available.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Lions

After analyzing Lions vs. Chiefs and examining the dozens of player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes over 299.5 total passing yards. It is projecting he finishes with 352.5 yards on average and rates the Over play as a 5-star pick (its top rating).

Mahomes is the most prolific passer in the NFL and is coming off a season in which he led the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41) on his way to another MVP award. Mahomes threw for at least 300 yards in 10 of his 17 starts last season and also had a 300-yard game in the AFC Championship Game win over the Bengals.

Meanwhile, Detroit's defense allowed 300-yard passing games to Carson Wentz, Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, Daniel Jones, Kirk Cousins and Zach Wilson in 2022. There have been some improvements made on that side of the ball this offseason, but SportsLine AI still sees the Lions struggling to slow Mahomes down. See more NFL props here.

