Chiefs vs. Packers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kansas City (home) vs. Green Bay (away)

Current Records: Kansas City 5-2; Green Bay 6-1

What to Know

Green Bay has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Green Bay has a defense that allows only 19.86 points per game, so Kansas City's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Packers strolled past Oakland with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 42-24. QB Aaron Rodgers went supernova for the Packers as he passed for 429 yards and five TDs on 31 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Rodgers' 74-yard TD bomb to in the. Rodgers scored six touchdowns overall-- his season high.

A well-balanced attack led the Chiefs over Denver every single quarter on their way to victory. The Chiefs put the hurt on Denver with a sharp 30-6 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Chiefs had established a 27-6 advantage.

Green Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. If their 5-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins bumped Green Bay to 6-1 and Kansas City to 5-2. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $98.00

Odds

The Packers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Chiefs.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Packers, as the game opened with the Packers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.