Chiefs vs. Packers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Chiefs vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City (home) vs. Green Bay (away)
Current Records: Kansas City 5-2; Green Bay 6-1
What to Know
Green Bay has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The Packers have a defense that allows only 19.86 points per game, so Kansas City's offense will have their work cut out for them.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Green Bay and Oakland last week was still a pretty decisive one as Green Bay wrapped it up with a 42-24 win. QB Aaron Rodgers went supernova for Green Bay as he passed for 429 yards and five TDs on 31 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Rodgers' 74-yard TD bomb to in the. Rodgers scored six touchdowns overall-- his season high.
A well-balanced attack led Kansas City over Denver every single quarter on their way to victory. Kansas City blew past Denver 30-6. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Chiefs had established a 27-6 advantage.
The Packers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. If their 5-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Their wins bumped the Packers to 6-1 and the Chiefs to 5-2. One last thing to keep an eye on: the Packers gashed the right side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the right sideline for 26 yards on 4.33 yards per rush. This is exactly where Kansas City has most struggled to stymie the rushing attack, however; they have allowed 446 rushing yards on the right this season compared to 270 rushing yards allowed left and 334 allowed middle.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Chiefs.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 28, 2015 - Green Bay 38 vs. Kansas City 28
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Free food for 49ers' season-tix buyers
The 49ers are going to be hooking up their fans with a pretty sweet deal
-
Legendary expert reveals Week 8 parlay
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just revealed his top Week 8 NFL parlay.
-
Why the Chiefs shouldn't play Mahomes
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell are not on board with the Chiefs playing their superstar quarterback.
-
Vikings vs. Redskins odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Redskins vs. Vikings game 10,000...
-
Check out Gronk's Belichick smile emoji
Gronkowski writes hilarious letter to his former coach
-
Mayfield responds to recent NFL fine
Cleveland's QB was recently fined following his criticism of the officiating during Cleveland's...
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there