Chiefs vs. Packers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Kansas City (home) vs. Green Bay (away)

Current Records: Kansas City 5-2; Green Bay 6-1

What to Know

Green Bay has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The Packers have a defense that allows only 19.86 points per game, so Kansas City's offense will have their work cut out for them.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Green Bay and Oakland last week was still a pretty decisive one as Green Bay wrapped it up with a 42-24 win. QB Aaron Rodgers went supernova for Green Bay as he passed for 429 yards and five TDs on 31 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Rodgers' 74-yard TD bomb to in the. Rodgers scored six touchdowns overall-- his season high.

A well-balanced attack led Kansas City over Denver every single quarter on their way to victory. Kansas City blew past Denver 30-6. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Chiefs had established a 27-6 advantage.

The Packers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. If their 5-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins bumped the Packers to 6-1 and the Chiefs to 5-2. One last thing to keep an eye on: the Packers gashed the right side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the right sideline for 26 yards on 4.33 yards per rush. This is exactly where Kansas City has most struggled to stymie the rushing attack, however; they have allowed 446 rushing yards on the right this season compared to 270 rushing yards allowed left and 334 allowed middle.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Chiefs.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.