The NFL will showcase an 11-game Sunday slate in Week 13. In the final game of the day, the Green Bay Packers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The matchup will take place at Lambeau Field, and it is the first meeting between the teams since Week 9 of the 2021 season. The Chiefs are 8-3 overall and 4-1 on the road this season, while the Packers are 5-6 overall and 3-2 at home.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Green Bay. The Chiefs are six-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43 in the latest Chiefs vs. Packers odds. Before you make any Packers vs. Chiefs picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 22-8 straight-up the last two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Packers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. Packers:

Chiefs vs. Packers spread: Chiefs -6

Chiefs vs. Packers over/under: 43 points

Chiefs vs. Packers money line: Chiefs -255, Packers +207

KC: Chiefs are 7-4 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 6-5 against the spread this season

Chiefs vs. Packers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Chiefs vs. Packers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have the third-most touchdowns (51) between a quarterback and tight end in NFL history. Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP who owns a career 20-4 record against NFC opponents. In those 24 games, he has 60 touchdown passes and is in the top five in passing touchdowns (21), total offense (3,117 yards), completions (280), and QBR (70.3). He is also No. 1 in the league in sack rate (3.29%).

Despite missing time with injury, Kelce is No. 2 in the NFL with 70 receptions, 732 yards, and five touchdowns and leads the league among tight ends with 73.2 receiving yards per game. Kelce is the fourth tight end in NFL history to reach 11,000 career yards, becoming the fastest ever to do so, and is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection. Kelce has seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and is No. 1 all-time among tight ends in career receiving yards per game (71.9). See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay's offense is playing well in recent weeks, headlined by improved play from Jordan Love at the quarterback position. Love is in the top eight with 19 passing touchdowns and 11.6 yards per completion and has at least 229 passing yards in five straight games. In November, Love averaged 8.0 yards per attempt, completing 65% of passes with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. His off-target rate also declined to 10.9% in November, with Love averaging an NFL-best 9.9 yards per attempt when facing pressure from opponents.

Love is also taking care of the ball, decreasing his turnover-worthy throw rate from 5.1% previously down to 2.2% in November. For the season, the Packers lead the NFL with only two fumbles lost and are in the top eight with only 12 giveaways. While Kansas City is playing well on defense, the Chiefs have only 14 takeaways this season. The Chiefs are also in the bottom five of the league in allowing 4.6 yards per carry to opponents. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chiefs vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, with neither quarterback projected to throw multiple touchdown passes. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Packers vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Packers vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model on a 175-126 roll on NFL picks, and find out.